In Genesis 25 we read (at first glance) a rather dry account of Abraham’s closing years. But, as so often in the Bible, these “minor” details tell us much.
Moses closes the curtain on Abraham’s life, and leaves us with a picture of the fulfilment of God’s original promise, in His initial dealings with Abraham: “I will bless you and make your name great, so that you will be a blessing” (Genesis 12:2). With all his troubles, Abraham’s life closes with the motto: A Man Under God’s Blessing.
This I think is the significance of Keturah, Abraham’s wife. Where did she come from? Sarah is the first wife, mother of the promised son Isaac. Hagar is the secondary wife, chosen to “help along” God’s seemingly delayed promise; her son is Isaac’s older “rival brother” Ishmael. But, Keturah? Did Abraham marry her while Sarah and Hagar were still living? After all, I Chronicles 1:32 does call her a “concubine”, which may imply other living wives. Or, did Abraham marry her after Sarah’s death? The votes are about even among Bible scholars.
I take Keturah and her six sons with their extensive progeny to be a sign of God’s EXTRA blessing on once childless Abraham. God told Abraham to “Look toward heaven and number the stars ... So shall your offspring be” (Genesis 15:5). Now God has pulled through in abundance. The twelve tribes of Abraham’s grandson Jacob will be a great nation; the twelve tribes descended from Ishmael will be a great nation, and many peoples will come from Keturah’s descendants.
A further blessing is that Abraham was “gathered to his fathers.” This cannot be a reference to his corpse being buried in a family tomb, for his ancestors were buried far away and he and Sarah were the only occupants of his tomb. So it must refer to his non-physical life, his soul or spirit, we might say. It is a refutation of the idea of death as nothingness. In life and death we are bound up with one another.
God’s blessing is seen not least in the togetherness of rival sons Isaac and Ishmael in burying their father.
And, a further wonderful comment: “After the death of Abraham, God blessed Isaac his son.” To have a praying and godly father, whose walk with God leads to blessing upon his children — this is the best legacy! Let this be our legacy!
