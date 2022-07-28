Monty Ledford
In Genesis 25 we read (at first glance) a rather dry account of Abraham’s closing years. But, as so often in the Bible, these “minor” details tell us much.

Moses closes the curtain on Abraham’s life, and leaves us with a picture of the fulfilment of God’s original promise, in His initial dealings with Abraham: “I will bless you and make your name great, so that you will be a blessing” (Genesis 12:2). With all his troubles, Abraham’s life closes with the motto: A Man Under God’s Blessing.

Monty Ledford of Aberdeen did pastoral work for 29 years in churches in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Idaho.

