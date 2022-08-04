Monty Ledford
Abraham is called father of the faithful. Because his son Isaac was born by the power of God, Isaac’s birth becomes a picture of salvation, which reaches us when we are at the end of our own efforts. And because the Savior who saves the helpless is a descendant of Abraham, when we trust in Jesus Paul can say, “And if you are Christ’s, then you are Abraham’s offspring, heirs according to promise” (Galatians 3:29). The forgiveness of sins and adoption by God into his family make the believer a descendant of Abraham by faith and an heir of the promise.

Does this mean that everybody in the world is included in the blessing to Abraham? My answer: Yes and no. It is here that a statement in Genesis twenty-five, the account of Abraham’s death, gives us light. In Genesis 25:5 we read: “Abraham gave all he had to Isaac. But to the sons of his concubines Abraham gave gifts, and while he was still living he sent them away from his son Isaac, eastward to the east country.” This matter-of-fact statement about legacies has a message for us.

Monty Ledford of Aberdeen did pastoral work for 29 years in churches in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Idaho.

