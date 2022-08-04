Abraham is called father of the faithful. Because his son Isaac was born by the power of God, Isaac’s birth becomes a picture of salvation, which reaches us when we are at the end of our own efforts. And because the Savior who saves the helpless is a descendant of Abraham, when we trust in Jesus Paul can say, “And if you are Christ’s, then you are Abraham’s offspring, heirs according to promise” (Galatians 3:29). The forgiveness of sins and adoption by God into his family make the believer a descendant of Abraham by faith and an heir of the promise.
Does this mean that everybody in the world is included in the blessing to Abraham? My answer: Yes and no. It is here that a statement in Genesis twenty-five, the account of Abraham’s death, gives us light. In Genesis 25:5 we read: “Abraham gave all he had to Isaac. But to the sons of his concubines Abraham gave gifts, and while he was still living he sent them away from his son Isaac, eastward to the east country.” This matter-of-fact statement about legacies has a message for us.
Abraham is an extremely rich man. He can field a militia of 318 men; his flocks fill large tracts of land. He deals as an equal with kings and sheiks. His gifts to a prospective bride for his son Isaac are carried on 10 camels. And, he is going to die and leave it all! So, when it says “to the sons of his concubines Abraham gave gifts,” do you suppose it meant some gift cards to Home Depot? Hardly. To give gifts most likely meant to supply these sons with enough funds, livestock and, perhaps, servants to set them up for life.
But to Isaac, “Abraham gave all he had.” This means Isaac was the sole beneficiary of Abraham’s possession and claim in the land of promise. God’s chosen people are the special objects of his favor, but his generosity extends far beyond his people. We call this general generosity “common grace” and it includes all the blessings of our natural life. Jesus said his heavenly Father “makes his sun rise on the evil and on the good” (Matthew 5:45). Yet Jesus also said, “Many are called, but few are chosen” (Matthew 22:14). He is good to all, but those who respond to him are his chosen.
Monty Ledford of Aberdeen did pastoral work for 29 years in churches in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Idaho.