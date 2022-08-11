The Bible is an ancient collection of documents, which we bind together as one big book, and rightly so, since they all were written under God’s authority.
The different parts of the Bible, which we call “books” (even though some parts are very short) were usually copied into separate scrolls which were placed on shelves or in slots as we might sort mail into slots. With the invention of printing where pages are sewn together on one side and thus both sides of a page can be used, it became possible to include several parts in one bound volume. With such a large amount of material to work with, locating a particular section became difficult and thus it was helpful to divide up the text and mark with numbers the succeeding sections; these numberings then became our present chapter and verse divisions.
These present convenient chapter and verse divisions are not found in the original Hebrew texts of the Old Testament, or the original Greek text of the New Testament. This does not mean, however, that all Old Testament writing and New Testament writing were one uninterrupted running text. The scribes and copyists of long ago did mark divisions in the text, and sometimes these divisions can give us an idea of where they thought a new train of thought began. This is definitely the case in the book of Genesis, where the different sections are called “generations”, as in Genesis 2:4, “These are the generations of the heavens and the earth” and Genesis 6:9, “These are the generations of Noah” and so on throughout the book of Genesis. When these words appear, we are in a new stage of the story.
It is this phrase in chapter 25 which signals to us that a new phase of the story has begun. “These are the generations of Isaac, Abraham’s son” in verse nineteen brings a new turn to the story. Moses wants us to understand that God’s purpose in choosing Abraham and his family is entering this new phase. We are told much about God in the life of Abraham and the birth of Isaac. We will learn much more with the story of Jacob and Esau, much that is crucial for the rest of God’s dealings with the human race. The Bible, with all its variety, is a single story told by the Creator and Redeemer of mankind.
Monty Ledford of Aberdeen did pastoral work for 29 years in churches in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Idaho.