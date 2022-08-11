Monty Ledford
The Bible is an ancient collection of documents, which we bind together as one big book, and rightly so, since they all were written under God’s authority.

The different parts of the Bible, which we call “books” (even though some parts are very short) were usually copied into separate scrolls which were placed on shelves or in slots as we might sort mail into slots. With the invention of printing where pages are sewn together on one side and thus both sides of a page can be used, it became possible to include several parts in one bound volume. With such a large amount of material to work with, locating a particular section became difficult and thus it was helpful to divide up the text and mark with numbers the succeeding sections; these numberings then became our present chapter and verse divisions.

Monty Ledford of Aberdeen did pastoral work for 29 years in churches in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Idaho.

