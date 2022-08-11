JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S University
Blackfoot
208-785-3611
E-mail: jasonleeumc@gmail.com
Sunday, August 14, 2022
In-Person Worship 10:30 a.m.
“Small, yet, Mighty”
Think you’re insignificant? That your life and story don’t matter? Check out Titus, Philemon, and Jude. 3 of the shortest books in the Bible. Each has an important message.
Scriptures: Titus, Philemon, Jude
Masks are optional, use your own discretion.
ALL are welcome.
We are on a year-long journey of Reading the Bible in 1 Year. Each week has a set of readings from the Old Testament, Psalms, and the New Testament. We will post them in this space each week for the following week.
This week’s readings are for August 15 to August 21.
Week 29
- 1 Kin 19-21; 2 Chr 17; Ps 129; Matt 1
- 1 Kings 22; 2 Chr 18; Matt 2
- 2 Chr 19-20; 2 Kings 1; Psalm 20; Matt 3
- 2 Kings 2-3; Psalm 48; Matt 4
- 2 Kings 4-6; Matt 5
Join us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. live in-person, with masks optional or online Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church on Facebook.
We encourage joining us for worship online if you are not feeling well. Let’s be part of the solution by doing no harm, doing all the good we can, and staying in love with God.
We have a “sharing pantry” in the foyer of the church. If you have extra shelf stable food or supplies, you can leave them here. If you need something, please take what you need.
ALL are WELCOME!
HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
208-785-5798
We exist to experience God, build community, and serve our city, all through the lens of our mission to go and make disciples.
Wednesday Night Prayer: 7 p.m.
Sunday Prayer Gathering: 9:45 a.m.
Sunday Gathering to Experience God and Build Community (in person and online): 10:30 a.m.
NOTE: On Aug. 14 we will NOT be gathering in our building, but rather at the Mink Creek Group Campsite just south of Pocatello. We will be partnering with The Rock Church of Pocatello. If you would like to join us, we would love to have you do so. Please email or call for more information about our Sunday morning service, starting at 10:15 a.m. Pastor Paul will be talking about a guy named Elijah and how God helped him overcome a significant mental health issue. A relevant issue for our time.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show his love and grace for all people. So please join us to encounter God and share your gifts with the church family. For more information about what we believe, visit foursquare.org.
CALVARY CHAPEL BLACKFOOT
689 S. Fisher Avenue
Telephone: 208-785-0809
E-mail: ccblackfoot@gmail.com
Website: www.ccblackfoot.com/teaching
Mike Eld, Pastor
A congregation that believes in Jesus Christ, God’s only begotten Son, our Savior. We also believe that the Old and New Testaments are the only inspired word of God; that they are without error in the original manuscripts, and the infallible rule for faith and practice.
Weekly Schedule:
Sunday, 10 a.m.: Pastor Mike Eld:
Tuesday, 7 p.m.: “AA” Meeting (here @CCB)
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.: Praise and Prayer time
7 p.m Mid-Week Bible Study: Ezekiel
Saturday 8:30 a.m.: Men’s Interactive Bible Study
ST. JOHN’S CATHOLIC MISSION
1504 W 400 S (Sheep Trail Rd.)
Pingree, ID 83262
208-317-2209
Mass every Saturday, at 5 p.m.
Fr. Gabriel Morales
BLACKFOOT CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
2550 Rose Road
(208) 785-3247
Facebook: facebook.com/blackfootfellowship/
Website: www.blackfootfellowship.org
Please join us Sunday morning in person or online at 10 a.m. on the lawn, weather permitting. Inside otherwise. The service will be livestreamed on Facebook and our website.
Series: The Gospel of John — 8–14–22
Sermon Title: I Am He
Scripture: John 18:1-14
Big Idea: The moment has come. Jesus is in the garden with his disciples, and just as in a garden years before, questions are asked, and the answers will again impact eternity! This go-round, instead of the Accuser asking questions to Eve, Jesus, the seed of the woman, is the one asking the questions. He asks, “Who are you seeking?” A company of soldiers and some officials from the Pharisees replied, “Jesus of Nazareth.” Jesus’ response, “I am he,” literally knocks them off their feet.
You and I are confronted with the same question, “Who are you seeking?” How you respond can knock you off your feet or set you free.
Join us Sunday as we walk through the garden with Jesus.