ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
583 W Sexton Street
Blackfoot
ST. KATERI’S CHAPEL
Sheepskin Road and D Street
Fort Hall
The date for the Sunday Fiesta, KERMES, has changed to Aug. 21, from noon to 4 p.m. at Jensen Grove Park. What hasn’t changed for the event? Great food at reasonable prices and good entertainment for all. Come enjoy! Next week, Saturday, Aug. 6, St. Bernard’s Saturday Market will be held again at St. Bernard Park, a block behind the church.
Sunday Vigil Masses are Saturdays at 7 p.m. at St. Bernard Church; Sunday Masses continue at 8 a.m. in Fort Hall at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Chapel, then 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at St. Bernard Church. Daily Masses celebrated at 8 a.m. Tuesdays through Fridays in St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. Adoration follows Friday Mass. First Saturday Masses celebrated at the beginning of each month at 9 a.m. at St. Bernard’s.
BLACKFOOT CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
2550 Rose Road
(208) 785-3247
Facebook: facebook.com/blackfootfellowship/
Website: www.blackfootfellowship.org
Please join us Sunday morning in person or online at 10 a.m. on the lawn, weather permitting. Inside otherwise. The service will be livestreamed on Facebook and our website.
Series: The Gospel of John — 7–31–22
Sermon Title: The Lord’s Prayer
Scripture: John 17:1:1-26
Big Idea: Now that Jesus has told his disciples what is coming, he looks up to heaven and prays. In this amazing prayer, Jesus prays for himself, his disciples, and the many people who will become his followers as they believe the gospel.
Join us Sunday as we get a glimpse into the way that Jesus prayed and how that can be directed to our prayers today.
CALVARY CHAPEL BLACKFOOT
689 S. Fisher Avenue
Telephone: 208-785-0809
E-mail: ccblackfoot@gmail.com
Website: www.ccblackfoot.com/teaching
Mike Eld, Pastor
A congregation that believes in Jesus Christ, God’s only begotten Son, our Savior. We also believe that the Old and New Testaments are the only inspired word of God; that they are without error in the original manuscripts, and the infallible rule for faith and practice.
Weekly Schedule:
Sunday, 10 a.m.: Pastor Paul Verhoeven, Ephesians 6:10-18 – “Dressed for the Battle!”
Tuesday, 7 p.m.: “AA” Meeting (here @CCB)
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.: Praise and Prayer time
7 p.m. Movie Night! “The Most Reluctant Convert”
Saturday, 8:30 a.m.: Interactive Bible Study — Romans
HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
208-785-5798
We exist to experience God, build community, and serve our city, all through the lens of our mission to go and make disciples.
Wednesday Night Prayer: 7 p.m.
Sunday Prayer Gathering: 9:45 a.m.
Sunday Gathering to Experience God and Build Community (in person and online): 10:30 a.m.
Pastor Paul will be out of town again this Sunday, so Ron Kelley will be leading again. Ron loves Jesus tremendously, and always brings an important lesson from God for people to hear. Don’t miss this Sunday’s opportunity to hear God remind you of His love and grace towards you.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show his love and grace for all people. So please join us to encounter God and share your gifts with the church family. For more information about what we believe, visit foursquare.org.
Directions: Take Highway 26 west out of Blackfoot. Take the first right after the A&W (Manwaring St.), then the next right (Worthen Dr.). Follow that for a half-mile. The church will be on your left down a long driveway. Watch for the sign.
ST. JOHN’S CATHOLIC MISSION
1504 W 400 S (Sheep Trail Rd)
Pingree, ID 83262
208-317-2209
Mass every Saturday, at 5 pm.
Fr. Gabriel Morales