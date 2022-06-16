BLACKFOOT CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
2550 Rose Road
(208) 785-3247
Facebook: facebook.com/blackfootfellowship/
Website: www.blackfootfellowship.org
Please join us Sunday morning in person or online at 10 a.m. on the lawn.
The service will be livestreamed on Facebook and our website.
Series: The Gospel of John — 6–19–22
Sermon Title: Don’t let your heart be troubled.
Scripture: John 14:1-14
Big Idea: Jesus proclaimed to his disciples, “Don’t let your heart be troubled. Believe in God; believe also in me.” (John 14:1) Jesus seems to connect true belief with untroubled hearts. What does this mean for us today? In a world where evil and wickedness seem overwhelming, you and I must ask ourselves, “What do I truly believe about God?”
Join us Sunday as we learn what Jesus claims about the Father and himself, and the promises and power that flow from being in a relationship with God.
ST. JOHN’S CATHOLIC MISSION
1504 W 400 S (Sheep Trail Rd)
Pingree, ID 83262
208-317-2209
Mass every Saturday, at 5 pm.
Fr. Gabriel Morales
CALVARY CHAPEL BLACKFOOT
689 S. Fisher Avenue
Telephone: 208-785-0809
E-mail: ccblackfoot@gmail.com
Website: www.ccblackfoot.com/teaching
Mike Eld, Pastor
A congregation that believes in Jesus Christ, God’s only begotten Son, our Savior. We also believe that the Old and New Testaments are the only inspired word of God; that they are without error in the original manuscripts, and the infallible rule for faith and practice.
Weekly Schedule:
Sunday, 10 a.m.: Pastor Mike Eld, Luke: 7:36-50; “The One Whom He Forgave More”
Tuesday, 7 p.m.: “AA” Meeting (here @CCB)
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.: Praise and Prayer time
7 p.m. Mid-week Bible Study “Ezekiel: The Glory of the Lord”
Saturday, 8:30 a.m.: Interactive Bible Study
Please pre-Register: Vacation Bible Study
Monday June 21-26; 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
208-785-5798
We exist to experience God, build community, and serve our city, all through the lens of our mission to go and make disciples.
Wednesday Night Prayer: 7 p.m.
Sunday Prayer Gathering: 9:45 a.m.
Sunday Gathering to Experience God and Build Community (in person and online): 10:30 a.m.
This Sunday we’re taking a break from talking about the book of Romans, and we’re going to celebrate the message of fatherhood. Who are some of the excellent father figures in the Bible? What lessons can we learn from them? What can women and young men without children learn from them? Join us this Sunday to celebrate Father’s Day and the goodness of God as a Father.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show his love and grace for all people. So please join us to encounter God and share your gifts with the church family. For more information about what we believe, visit foursquare.org.
Directions: Take Highway 26 west out of Blackfoot. Take the first right after the A&W (Manwaring St.), then the next right (Worthen Dr.). Follow that for a half-mile. The church will be on your left down a long driveway. Watch for the sign.