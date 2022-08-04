ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
584 W Sexton Street
Blackfoot
ST. KATERI’S CHAPEL
Sheepskin Road and D Street
Fort Hall
The Sunday Fiesta, Kermes, is Aug. 21, from noon to 4 p.m. at Jensen Grove Park. Terrific food booths at reasonable prices, fun games, and good entertainment for all. Come to an outdoor Mass and enjoy a great afternoon! This week, Saturday, Aug. 6, St. Bernard’s Saturday Market held again at St. Bernard Park, a block behind the church. A class for adults interested in learning more about Catholic history and theology begins Monday, Aug. 15, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the St. Bernard Office, 583 W Sexton in Blackfoot.
Sunday Vigil Masses are Saturdays at 7 p.m. at St. Bernard Church; Sunday Masses continue at 8 a.m. in Fort Hall at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Chapel, then 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at St. Bernard Church. Daily Masses celebrated at 8 a.m. Tuesdays through Fridays in St. Bernard’s. Adoration follows Friday Mass. First Saturday Masses celebrated at the beginning of each month at 9 a.m. at St. Bernard’s.
BLACKFOOT CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
2550 Rose Road
(208) 785-3247
Facebook: facebook.com/blackfootfellowship/
Website: www.blackfootfellowship.org
Please join us Sunday morning in person or online at 10 a.m. on the lawn, weather permitting. Inside otherwise. The service will be livestreamed on Facebook and our website.
The Surprising Way of God — 8-7–22
Scripture: Genesis 37-50
Big Idea: This week at Vacation Bible School we have been learning about our amazing God through the story of Joseph in the book of Genesis. Our kids and leaders have learned or been reminded of God’s unfailing love regardless of our circumstances, His presence with us no matter where we find ourselves, His authority to intervene in any situation, and his power to redeem a life left for dead. Our God is awesome!
Join us this Sunday as we finish Joseph’s story and learn how God enables his followers to pursue reconciliation over revenge.
JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S University
Blackfoot
208-785-3611
E-mail: jasonleeumc@gmail.com
Sunday, August 7, 2022
In-Person Worship 10:30 a.m.
“Everyday Faith”
Scriptures: 2 Timothy 4:1-5, 1 Peter 3:13-15
In season or out of season, always have a reason for your joy and faith.
Masks are optional, yet encouraged during this current COVID spike.
ALL are welcome.
We are on a year-long journey of Reading the Bible in 1 Year. Each week has a set of readings from the Old Testament, Psalms, and the New Testament. We will post them in this space each week for the following week.
This week’s readings are for Aug. 8 to Aug. 14.
Week 28
- 1 Kings 12; 2 Chr 10-11; Titus 1
- 1 Kings 13-14; 2 Chr 12; Ps 47; Titus 2
- 1 Kings 15; 2 Chr 13-14; Titus 3
- 2 Chr 15-16; 1 Kings 16; Philemon
- 1 Kings 17-18; Psalm 119; Jude
Join us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. live in-person, with masks optional or online Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church on Facebook.
We encourage joining us for worship online if you are not feeling well. Let’s be part of the solution by doing no harm, doing all the good we can, and staying in love with God.
We have a “sharing pantry” in the foyer of the church. If you have extra shelf stable food or supplies, you can leave them here. If you need something, please take what you need.
Free sack lunches for children aged 1 to 18 will be given out Monday through Friday at Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church through Aug. 12. Lunches will be given out from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. in front of the Church.
ALL are WELCOME!
CALVARY CHAPEL BLACKFOOT
689 S. Fisher Avenue
Telephone: 208-785-0809
E-mail: ccblackfoot@gmail.com
Website: www.ccblackfoot.com/teaching
Mike Eld, Pastor
A congregation that believes in Jesus Christ, God’s only begotten Son, our Savior. We also believe that the Old and New Testaments are the only inspired word of God; that they are without error in the original manuscripts, and the infallible rule for faith and practice.
Weekly Schedule:
Sunday, 10 a.m.: Pastor Mike Eld, Luke 8:26 – 39, “If You’ve Got Chains”
Tuesday, 7 p.m.: “AA” Meeting (here @CCB)
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.: Praise and Prayer time
7 p.m Mid-Week Bible Study: Ezekiel: “The Millennial Temple”
Saturday, 8:30 a.m.: Men’s Breakfast (Here), Character Sketch: Samuel