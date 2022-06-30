JASON LEE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
168 S University
Blackfoot
208-785-3611
E-mail: jasonleeumc@gmail.com
Sunday, July 3, 2022
In-Person Worship 10:30 a.m.
Pastor Christy Dirren
Is there a check list and criteria to be loved by God? Nope! It’s a journey to reach that understanding. God DOES have guidelines to love, live, play well with others, and be a good human. Dive into Romans chapters 5 — 8, especially 8:37-39
We will be worshipping in person and the message will be posted on our Facebook page. No live streaming this week. Masks are optional.
ALL are welcome
We are on a year-long journey of Reading the Bible in 1 Year. Each week has a set of readings from the Old Testament, Psalms, and the New Testament. We will post them in this space each week for the following week.
This week’s readings are for July 4 to July 10.
Week 23
- Proverbs 3-5; Romans 10
- Proverbs 6-7; Psalm 7; Romans 11
- Proverbs 8-10; Psalm 144; Romans 12
- Proverbs 11-13; Ps 8; Romans 13
- Proverbs 14-15; Romans 14
Join us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. live in-person, with masks optional or online Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church on Facebook.
We encourage joining us for worship online if you are not feeling well. Let’s be part of the solution by doing no harm, doing all the good we can, and staying in love with God.
We have a “sharing pantry” in the foyer of the church. If you have extra shelf stable food or supplies, you can leave them here. If you need something, please take what you need.
Our annual Rummage Sale is Back – Saturday, July 9, from 8:00 am to 12 noon
ALL are WELCOME!
BLACKFOOT CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
2550 Rose Road
(208) 785-3247
Facebook: facebook.com/blackfootfellowship/
Website: www.blackfootfellowship.org
Please join us Sunday morning in person or online at 10 a.m. on the lawn. The service will be livestreamed on Facebook and our website.
Series: The Gospel of John — 7–3–22
Sermon Title: The Vine and the Branches
Scripture: John 15:1-17
Big Idea: Unless you live near a vineyard or know much about gardening, Jesus’ final “I Am” statement, ”I am the true vine,” can be a bit confusing. Jesus tells his disciples that they are the branches of the vine and in order to bear fruit the branches must stay connected to the vine. Then comes the hard truth, they need the attention of the gardener to prune them. Pruning or trimming involves cutting away and separating good or healthy parts of the vine so more and better fruit can grow. Do you see where Jesus is going with his disciples? There is much we can learn about remaining in the vine and trusting God to cut away the things that will allow us to bear much good fruit.
Join us Sunday as we unpack the vine and branches imagery that reveal deep truths about life as a follower of Jesus.
CALVARY CHAPEL BLACKFOOT
689 S. Fisher Avenue
Telephone: 208-785-0809
E-mail: ccblackfoot@gmail.com
Website: www.ccblackfoot.com/teaching
Mike Eld, Pastor
A congregation that believes in Jesus Christ, God’s only begotten Son, our Savior. We also believe that the Old and New Testaments are the only inspired word of God; that they are without error in the original manuscripts, and the infallible rule for faith and practice.
Weekly Schedule:
Sunday, 10 a.m.: Pastor Mike Eld, Luke: 8:16-21; “Hearing & Heeding are Family Traits”
Tuesday, 7 p.m.: “AA” Meeting (here @CCB)
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.: Praise and Prayer time
7 p.m. Mid-week Bible Study “Ezekiel: “The Glory of the Lord”
Saturday, 8:30 a.m.: Men’s Breakfast here
Interactive Bible Study
HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
208-785-5798
We exist to experience God, build community, and serve our city, all through the lens of our mission to go and make disciples.
Wednesday Night Prayer: 7 p.m.
Sunday Prayer Gathering: 9:45 a.m.
Sunday Gathering to Experience God and Build Community (in person and online): 10:30 a.m.
Join us this Sunday as one of our own shares what God has been speaking to him lately. Ron Kelley will be sharing from the Bible this Sunday. Ron is passionate about loving God, while also being down-to-earth and gracious about how we live out that love for God and others. Come hear what God wants to say to us through Ron this Sunday.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show his love and grace for all people. So please join us to encounter God and share your gifts with the church family. For more information about what we believe, visit foursquare.org.
Directions: Take Highway 26 west out of Blackfoot. Take the first right after the A&W (Manwaring St.), then the next right (Worthen Dr.). Follow that for a half-mile. The church will be on your left down a long driveway. Watch for the sign.