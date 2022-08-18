ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
583 W Sexton Street
Blackfoot
ST. KATERI’S CHAPEL
Sheepskin Road and D Street
Fort Hall
St. Bernard Roman Catholic Church hosts the Sunday Fiesta, Kermes, Sunday, Aug 21. The party begins with an open-air Sunday Mass at 10 a.m. at Jensen Grove Park in the large grassy area. Please note that there will also be Mass celebrated at St. Bernard Church at 10 a.m., but the 1 p.m. Mass cancelled for this Sunday only. Who should come to Kermes? Anyone who is interested in coming to a free gathering with many food and game booths at reasonable cost and good entertainment for all. Come worship, eat, dance, and enjoy! Blackfoot, you are welcome!
Registration is underway for Religious Education at St. Bernard; formed according to registration of children ages five through high school. Call our church office at (208) 785-1935 for a registration form and more information during regular business hours. One class at St. Bernard Church is underway, a class for adults interested in Catholic dogma, theology, and history. This class meets every Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the church office building and new students are always welcome to attend or stop attending at any time.
Sunday Vigil Masses are Saturdays at 7 p.m. at St. Bernard Church; Sunday Masses continue at 8 a.m. in Fort Hall at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Chapel, then 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at St. Bernard Church. Daily Masses celebrated at 8 a.m. Tuesdays through Fridays in St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. Adoration follows Friday Mass. First Saturday Masses celebrated at the beginning of each month at 9 a.m. at St. Bernard’s.
ST. JOHN’S CATHOLIC MISSION
1504 W 400 S (Sheep Trail Rd)
Pingree, ID 83262
208-317-2209
Mass every Saturday, at 5 p.m.
Fr. Gabriel Morales
BLACKFOOT CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
2550 Rose Road
(208) 785-3247
Facebook: facebook.com/blackfootfellowship/
Website: www.blackfootfellowship.org
Please join us Sunday morning in person or online at 10 a.m. on the lawn, weather permitting. Inside otherwise. The service will be livestreamed on Facebook and our website.
Series: The Gospel of John — 8–21–22
Sermon Title: Between a Rock and a Hard Place
Scripture: John 18:12-40
Big Idea: Jesus has been arrested in the garden. Now he’s being questioned by the religious leaders and the Roman governor. In the meantime, Peter is asked if he knows Jesus, and three times he denies being one of Jesus’ followers. This dark scene reveals much about the human condition. In the midst of it all, Jesus speaks truth and doesn’t shrink back from his ultimate purpose. What does Jesus’ perseverance mean for you and for me?
Join us Sunday as we listen in on these fascinating conversations and learn of their implications for our eternity.
HARVEST FOURSQUARE CHURCH
Pastor Paul Loeffler
102 N. 350 W.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
208-785-5798
We exist to experience God, build community, and serve our city, all through the lens of our mission to go and make disciples.
Wednesday Night Prayer: 7 p.m.
Sunday Prayer Gathering: 9:45 a.m.
Sunday Gathering to Experience God and Build Community: 10:30 a.m.
Much of the last half of the Bible is made up of letters that a man named Paul wrote to churches he either started or wanted to visit. One of those letters is written to the Christians in Rome. This church was made up of slaves and free people, men and women, Jew and non-Jews, Roman citizens and those who weren’t. Therefore, Paul wrote his letter to address the many types of cultural conflict that this plurality of members had created. This conflict centered around many cultural beliefs and behaviors. Sound familiar? Join us this Sunday and discover whether you really understand Paul’s statement, “For all have sinned ...” You may be surprised.
Harvest Foursquare Church is a charismatic church that believes that God still uses supernatural gifts through people to show his love and grace for all people. So please join us to encounter God and share your gifts with the church family. For more information about what we believe, visit foursquare.org.
Directions: Take Highway 26 west out of Blackfoot. Take the first right after the A&W (Manwaring St.), then the next right (Worthen Dr.). Follow that for a half-mile. The church will be on your left down a long driveway. Watch for the sign.