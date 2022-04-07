What are the odds that actor Chris Pine could have two movies released within a couple of weeks of each other that have the same basic story line and plot?
This week, it will happen when Pine stars in the movie “All The Old Knives,” right on the heels of “The Contractor”, which is in theaters currently and playing to mixed reviews.
Amazon is the producer of “All The Old Knives,” an espionage thriller from Danish director Janus Metz and Pine’s co-star is Thandiwe Newton and has a cast that includes Laurence Fishburne, Johathan Pryce and Corey Johnson included. Not bad but the question is how does Hollywood expect that they will both be successful playing off of each other at the same time?
From a personal basis, I like this film much better than “The Contractor,” which to me had way too many openings and ways out for the film to come to a definitive end. This movie is much better planned and thought out and should be much better for audiences to enjoy. The big worry in my book is that fans of Chris Pine will see “The Contractor” and not see “All The Old Knives” because they didn’t enjoy “The Contractor.”
Sound confusing? It was for me as well and that detracts from both films when a six-month space between the releases would have given both a chance at the theaters.
Anyway, this film is definitely worth a look and the price of admission, so don’t make up your mind before you see as to which is the better film. My suggestion is to see this one, and maybe catch “The Contractor” when it is released on DVD in a couple of months and do your comparing at that time. You may end up liking them both, who knows?
In “All the Old Knives,” two CIA operatives, and former lovers, reunite at idyllic Carmel-by-the-Sea in the U.S. to re-examine a mission six years ago in Vienna involving a hijacked airplane where a fellow agent might have been compromised. This trailer seems to give away a lot (who is the shady one?) but I’m still curious.
The film follows Henry (Chris Pine) as he investigates Celia (Thandiwe Newton), a past flame from their days as CIA intelligence officers in Vienna, who is now under suspicion of having been a double agent. Using flashbacks to weave together multiple timelines, “All the Old Knives” peels back the layers of their past romance and exposes the truth behind a devastating terrorist attack they were unable to stop.
The screenplay is written by Olen Steinhauer. It’s produced by Mark Gordon, Matt Jackson, Paula Mae Schwartz & Steve Schwartz, and Nick Wechsler. Amazon will release “All the Old Knives” in select U.S. theaters and streaming on Prime Video starting April 8.
