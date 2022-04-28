While I am not the biggest fan of full-length animated movies, I do realize they have their place in the film world and there are many people who enjoy them immensely.
“The Bad Guys” is honestly one of the animated films that I can actually make a case for when it comes to viewing, primarily because it has an actual plot, moves along quickly and has humor involved as well. All good points when it comes to viewing a film such as this.
In addition, the animation has allowed for some pretty cool scenes involving some great CGI action.
The film is based upon characters who are based upon a Scholastic book series of the same name, which is different from a lot of animation that you find at the theaters.
All in all, not a bad film. Personally, I would say button your lips and grab the kids and go see the film and enjoy yourselves for an hour and a half or the length of the movie and really enjoy the previews that proceed the showing of the film and make your plans for an adult evening at the movies.
This is a great show for the kids. Don’t let that deter you from taking an active role and attend the movie with them for a really fun family activity.
Nobody has ever failed so hard at trying to be good as “The Bad Guys.” DreamWorks Animation has released the film in theaters this spring. Mr. Wolf, Mr. Snake, Mr. Piranha, Mr. Shark and Ms. Tarantula hatch a plot to pull off the ultimate heist. Under the tutelage of their mentor Professor Marmalade, an arrogant (but adorable) guinea pig, The Bad Guys set out to fool the world that they’ve been transformed to.
Along the way, though, Mr. Wolf begins to suspect that doing good for real may give him what he’s always secretly longed for: acceptance. So when a new villain threatens the city, can Mr. Wolf persuade the rest of the gang to become … The Good Guys?
The voice cast features Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Craig Robinson, Anthony Ramos, Awkwafina, Richard Ayoade, Zazie Beetz, Lilly Singh, and Alex Borstein. I still love the cel shading mixed with 3D look of this, it also just seems like such an unexpected movie from DreamWorks. Which is cool. Maybe this will be their chance to shine again?
“The Bad Guys” is directed by animation filmmaker Pierre Perifel, making his feature debut after a few shorts previously, and lots of work as an animator at DreamWorks. The screenplay is by Etan Cohen and Hilary Winston, adapted from the Scholastic book series by Aaron Blabey. Universal debuted “The Bad Guys” in theaters starting April 22.
I rate this film as a 4 on a scale of 1-5 just because it is enjoyable for the kiddos and some adults who think like kids and should probably make your list of collectible DVDs when released later this year on that genre.
As always, check the Blackfoot Movie Mill for showtimes and theaters on their website at www.royaltheaters.com.