A new amusing crime comedy is on the horizon for movie fans of all ages, and it stars Kristen Bell and Vince Vaughn so it just about has to be funny.
Based upon a true story, “Queenpins” is a story about “pink collar crime” even though the title may make you think that is a remake in some way of the bowling classic ‘Kingpin’. The two films really have nothing in common.
As the following quote may suggest, this film is about people who don’t follow the rules and hope to get lucky in the process and make a fortune.
“You know who gets rewarded? People who don’t follow the rules.”
STX Films is releasing this film this week and it will be in theaters by Friday, Sept. 10.
“Queenpins” is written and directed by filmmakers Aron Gaudet & Gita Pullapilly (of “Beneath the Harvest Sky” previously). The film follows a pair of housewives that create a $40 million coupon scam. A suburban homemaker and blogger hatch an illegal coupon club scheme that scams millions from mega-corporations and delivers deals to legions of fellow coupon clippers. Queenpins features Kristen Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste, plus Paul Walter Hauser, Joel McHale, Bebe Rexha, and Vince Vaughn as a “postal inspector.” This looks a tad cheesy, and a tad ridiculous, but it is based on a true story and it does look like goofy crime fun.
It’s an outrageous story about a bored and frustrated suburban homemaker, Connie (Kristen Bell) and her best pal JoJo (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), a blogger with dreams, who turn a hobby into a multi-million dollar counterfeit coupon caper. After firing off a letter to the conglomerate behind a box of cereal gone stale, and receiving an apology note along with dozens of freebies, the duo hatch an illegal coupon club scheme that scams millions from mega-corporations and delivers deals to legions of fellow coupon clippers.
On the trail to total coupon dominance, a hapless Loss Prevention Officer (Paul Walter Hauser) from the local supermarket chain joins forces with a determined U.S. Postal Inspector (Vince Vaughn) in hot pursuit of these newly-minted “Queenpins” of pink collar crime.
This film is hilarious in parts and will keep you in your seats as it moves from scene to scene because you just don’t know what the two main characters are going to do next. It is very funny in parts, pretty funny in other parts, and unfortunately, not so funny in other parts. On a scale of 1-5, I rate the movie a solid 3.25 because you just have to love what Kristen Bell and Vince Vaughn bring to the film.
I will leave the rest up to you as movie-goers to make up your mind as to the value of the show.
