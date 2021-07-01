In yet another sequel, in what has now been dubbed the summer of sequels, "The Boss Baby" returns for a third time and if the first reviews of the film are any indication, this will be yet another hit for the animated franchise.
With an all-star cast of voiceovers -- including Alec Baldwin, Jeff Goldblum, Ariana Greenblatt, Jimmy Kimmel, Lisa Kudrow, Eva Longoria, James Marsden, and Amy Sedaris -- this film lights up the big screen and laughter can be heard down the block from the theater.
This now opens in theaters nationwide in July and will also stream on Uni's Peacock service at the same time. The director of all the "Madagascar" movies and "Megamind" returns again to direct this follow-up to "The Boss Baby" from 2017. The Templeton brothers have become adults and drifted away from each other, but a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach is about to bring them together once again and inspire a new family business. When baby Tina reveals that she's — ta-da! — a top secret agent for BabyCorp now on a mission to uncover the dark secrets behind Tabitha's school and its mysterious founder, Dr. Edwin Armstrong, it will reunite the Templeton brothers in unexpected ways.
If this isn't a formula for a sure-fire hit, then nothing else can be.
It also shows that you don't have to have a physical presence in a film to make it happen, your voice can be just as good, as Alec Baldwin and Jimmy Kimmel prove, along with the co-stars Eva Longoria and Lisa Kudrow.
In this sequel, the Templeton brothers — Tim (James Marsden) and his Boss Baby little bro Ted (Alec Baldwin) — have become adults and drifted away from each other. Tim is now a married stay-at-home dad. Ted is a hedge fund CEO. But a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach and a can-do attitude is about to bring them together again and inspire a new family business. Tim and his wife, Carol (Longoria), the breadwinner of the family, live in the suburbs with their super-smart 7-year-old daughter Tabitha (Greenblatt), and adorable new infant Tina (Sedaris). Tabitha, who's at the top her class at the prestigious Acorn Center for Advanced Childhood, idolizes her Uncle Ted and wants to become like him, but Tim, still in touch with his overactive youthful imagination, worries that she's working too hard and is missing out on a normal childhood.
"The Boss Baby 2: Family Business" is directed by animation filmmaker Tom McGrath, director of the films "Madagascar," "Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa," "The Boss Baby" previously. The screenplay is written by Marla Frazee. Produced by Jeff Hermann. Universal Pictures will release it in theaters nationwide beginning this week.
Scheduled for a July 1 opening at the Blackfoot Movie Mill, this will be a sure-fire hit if the previous "Boss Baby" films are any indication and it is just in time for a big July 4 holiday weekend of movie going.
The Movie Mill will also be showing some of their Summer Kid Movie Series in the mornings, so why not make a day of it with the kids and whole family?
As always, we recommend that you visit the Blackfoot Movie Mill at the website at www.royaltheaters.com for exact showtimes and theaters and to choose your favorite seat to enhance your movie-going experience.