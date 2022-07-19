Bring your families, blankets, lawn chairs and snacks — the city of Ammon is hosting its free Movies in the Park event two more times this summer.
With the help of Rocky Mountain Power, Idaho Central Credit Union and Kneaders Bakery and Cafe, Ammon continues to put on its annual event at McCowin Park, 3000 Southwick Lane
Ammon gets the city together by providing a free movie and cookies baked by Kneaders.
“There are so many people coming with their families, it’s amazing,” said Nicole Morris, general manager for Kneaders. “Moms, dads, kids, grandparents, everyone comes and is so excited to be there.”
This is the first year that Kneaders has brought cookies to the event and Morris said the staff are proud to be connecting with the community in this way.
“We bring 100 cookies to every event and we leave with none,” Morris said. “We recently changed the recipe for our chocolate chip cookies, and they are to die for, truly life-changing.”
While the cookies will be great, according to Morris, the city has also chosen movies that the whole family will love.
Friday, July 22, Disney’s “Luca” will be playing in the park at 9 p.m. or dusk, weather permitting.
The last movie of the summer is Friday, Aug. 12, Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon.”
“With times being like they are, the economy, gas prices, it’s amazing to be able to come out with your family for a free movie and cookie and enjoy each other’s time,” Morris said. “We are grateful to be here and to help make an awesome event even better.”