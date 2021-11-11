Everyone has memories of the first time they saw a movie around the Thanksgiving or Christmas holiday, and what the movie was.
For me it was the first time I saw “White Christmas” with Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye. There are such fond memories of that film and I have usually dug out the old DVD of it to watch it by this time of year, just to get me into the holiday spirit once again.
For many people, that film may come this year as “Clifford, The Big Red Dog” hits the theaters.
Being released by Paramount Pictures and featuring a loveable dog named Clifford, this is a live action film (the exception being the Big Red Dog Clifford) and is based upon the classic Scholastic book series by Norman Bridwell. From the first time I saw a trailer early last summer, it was marked as a must-see film and it did not disappoint me in the slightest.
The first trailer arrived in the summer and was made fun of by almost everyone, mostly because the giant red dog looked so odd. Technically this is a “hybrid” movie because Clifford is actually entirely CGI, though they did use a giant maquette on set during filming.
A girl’s love for a tiny puppy named Clifford makes the dog grow to an enormous size. Emily and her fun but impulsive uncle Casey then set out on an adventure that will keep you on the edge of your seat as our heroes take a bite out of the Big Apple. Clifford the Big Red Dog features Darby Camp, Jack Whitehall, Tony Hale, Sienna Guillory, David Alan Grier, Russell Wong and John Cleese as Mr. Bridwell. It’s amusing that the plot is that this animal is so strange and weird the authorities try to capture him (to study him?). This one is going to be a hit, mark my words.
When middle-schooler Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp) meets a magical animal rescuer (John Cleese) who gifts her a little red puppy, she never anticipated waking up to find a giant 10-foot hound in her small New York City apartment. While her single mom (Sienna Guillory) is away for business, Emily and her fun but impulsive uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) set out on an adventure that will keep you involved.
Clifford will teach the world how to love big.! Clifford the Big Red Dog is directed by American filmmaker Walt Becker, director of the films “Van Wilder,” “Buying the Cow,” and “Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip” previously. Paramount will release it in theaters nationwide on Nov. 10 and will begin streaming immediately after that! This film is a don’t miss, especially if you have young kids, simply because it is so fun.
I have rated this film as a solid 4.5 out of 5 and it could have gone a bit higher, believe me. Look for it soon at the Blackfoot Movie Mill and as always, we encourage you to check with the Movie Mill on their website for exact showtimes and theaters at www.royaltheaters.com.