Disney is at it again. This time, they have taken one of their theme park rides and created a movie out of it.
The neat thing is that they were able to attract Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson into the lead part, partnered him with the outstanding actress Emily Blunt, gave them a script with a lot of action-packed scenes and sub-plots and, voila, you have a movie.
The film revolves around Johnson and Blunt, as well it should. Johnson is a riverboat captain named Frank Wolff and Blunt stars as an explorer named Lily Houghton and they combine to really put on a show, indicating that there may be more on the horizon for the pair. They really play well off of each other and both bring something different to the movie.
This is an action-packed film with all sorts of sub-plots and twists involved that will keep you on the edge of your seat from the start to the finish of the show.
The film comes to us from director Jaume Collet-Serra who has made such films as “Unknown,” “Non-Stop,” “The Shallows,” and “The Commuter” among others and he has put together a winner for the midsummer show times that are always looking for something between July 4 and Labor Day.
The film revolves around Frank Wolff (Dwayne Johnson), a riverboat captain of questionable services who is enlisted by Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) to guide her downriver on La Quila, his ramshackle but charming boat. Lily is determined to find an ancient tree that reportedly has unparalleled healing abilities.
The rest of the cast includes Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whithall, Jesse Pelmons, Veroica Falcon, Andy Nyman, and Paul Giamatti.
Disney is very excited about the release of this film, which had a release date last summer, but with all of the COVID-19 setbacks, it fell victim as well.
Since the film was based on the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney was able to take a lot of liberties with the film and is has worked well as far as this critic goes.
It is adventuresome, has some great action scenes, the special effects are more than exciting and the action is much better than you would expect for a film designed for the younger generation.
The way it all comes together is great as it will attract adults as well as kids and has a bit of a twist with the two main characters.
The screenplay was written by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra and Michael Green. The director does a great job of incorporating the talents of all involved into a very entertaining film that you should mark on your calendars as a must-see this summer.
This film is rated as a 4.75 on a scale of 1-5 and is considered as a must-see this summer.