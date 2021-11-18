For those of you old enough to have witnessed the phenomenon that was the “Ghostbusters” in the first two films back in 1984 and 1989, “Ghostbusters Afterlife” is right up your alley.
It is continuation of the first two films, which spawned TV shows, countless cartoons on television, stories in comic books, and more toys than you can count.
Sony Pictures is bringing back the Ghostbusters for a third film, complete with members of the original cast like Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Sigourney Weaver. You just can’t beat commitment like that.
The original two films incorporated the idea that you could just “scoop” up any ghost or goblin or interesting type of poltergeist, put them into a container and dispose of them like yesterday’s garbage.
Set in a current day old farming community, a single mom and her kiddos move to the town only to find that grandpa had left something behind, and still in good working order.
Good thing too, because the town is soon overtaken by every imaginable type of ghost and eerie being that you could imagine.
“I’m calling about what happened in New York.”
The new movie is directed by Canadian filmmaker Jason Reitman, director of the films “Thank You for Smoking,” “Juno,” “Up in the Air,” and others. The screenplay is written by Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan, produced by Ivan Reitman. This was originally set to open in theaters last summer, but was delayed for more than a year due to the pandemic. Sony will now release Reitman’s “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” in theaters everywhere starting Nov. 19.
This has all the makings of a perfect holiday season hit and is arriving just in time to save the holiday season. Sure to be popular, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” is a wide open, ready made for the big screen type of movie that you will want to see in the theater rather than wait for it to be released on DVD.
