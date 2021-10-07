If you liked the HBO series “The Sopranos,” and who didn’t, then you are going to love the new film coming out beginning Friday.
“The Many Saints of Newark” is a prequel to “The Sopranos” and will be released to theaters and on HBO Max on that date and will look into what it took to make Tony Soprano who he became during the series. This one is a can’t-miss at the theaters.
Warner Bros/HBO Max is debuting the highly-anticipated movie prequel based on David Chase’s award-winning HBO drama series. Both of the trailers that have been released for this film are fantastic, but only give you a glimpse of what action will follow. This movie even has the perfect song choice to get everyone smiling as this one plays out.
It’s a look at the formative years of the New Jersey gangster Tony Soprano, growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark’s history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters begin to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family’s hold over the increasingly race-torn city. The movie stars Michael Gandolfini as Tony, Alessandro Nivola, Tony Award winner Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, Billy Magnussen, Michela De Rossi, John Magaro, along with Emmy winner Ray Liotta and Oscar nominee Vera Farmiga. There’s also William Ludwig as a younger Anthony Soprano. Even those who aren’t already fans of the show might be interested in watching. I’ve got a feeling it’s going to be a big hit this fall.
The film begins when young Tony Soprano is growing up and goes on from there.
Young Anthony Soprano (William Ludwig) is growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark’s history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters begin to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family’s hold over the increasingly race-torn city. Caught up in the changing times is the uncle he idolizes, Dickie Moltisanti, who struggles to manage both his professional and personal responsibilities — and whose influence over his nephew will help make the impressionable teenager into the powerful mob boss we’ll later come to know: Tony Soprano.
“The Many Saints of Newark” is directed by producer/filmmaker Alan Taylor, who won an Emmy for his directing work on “The Sopranos,” and he also directed the films “Palookaville,” “The Emperor’s New Clothes,” “Kill the Poor,” “Thor: The Dark World,” and “Terminator Genisys” previously. The screenplay is written by series creator David Chase & Lawrence Konner, based on characters created by Chase. Produced by Chase, Konner and Nicole Lambert.
I came very close to rating this movie as a 5 on a scale of 1-5, but just couldn’t quite do it. I am a big believer that it really has to be special to be perfect. This is as close as it gets.
This film has just opened at the Blackfoot Movie Mill, so get out and enjoy a really good movie and get some insight to the HBO series of the same name.
