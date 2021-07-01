When Marvel first started making and releasing their own brand of movie, you knew that eventually they would get around to making stars out of the individuals in their main films.
They expanded on “Spider-Man,” then made the “Hulk” and “Iron Man” and branched off of those with “Captain America” and several spinoffs there.
The “Avengers” series of films was next and that along with “X-Men” have proven to be the most successful, so to see a film come out titled “Black Widow” that chronicles the years before we all got to know Natasha Romanoff and are ever glad they did.
First of all, a ready-made star was already in the fold with Romanoff’s character, played by Scarlett Johansson, who is a star in her own right with a long list of accomplished movies.
This is only right and just and just plain old fun, which is what movies are all about anyway.
“We have to go back to where it all started.”
Disney has revealed one more trailer for Black Widow, which was delayed from its opening last May for more than a year due to the pandemic. It’s now set to open on July 9 and will be available on Disney+ in addition to theaters at the same time. This is the feature film that we have all been waiting for. This new stand-alone solo movie is directed by Australian filmmaker Cate Shortland and is set between the “Civil War” and “Infinity War” movies. Romanoff must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Johansson stars as Natasha Romanoff, returning from the previous Marvel movies. The cast also includes Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff, David Harbour as Red Guardian, plus William Hurt, Ray Winstone, O-T Fagbenle, and Michelle Lee. You really can’t ask for more than that for star appeal.
This is another film that could be listed as another sequel in the “Summer of Sequels,” but it also is good enough to stand alone on its own and that is a credit to the staff and cast of the show.
For me, it was the ability to get Johansson to commit to something different from the same old Avengers and breathe new life into the character that had become a bit drab and she does an excellent job of it with her performance.
This film has all the makings of a big hit and thus its opening the week of the Fourth of July when all the big summer movies try and make a splash.
It should do well in all venues and since it is opening at our own Blackfoot Movie Mill, we should all make an effort to get out and see it.
As always, we recommend that you visit the Blackfoot Movie Mill at its website for exact showtimes and theaters
This film is rated as a 4.25 on a scale of 1-5 by myself mainly upon the presence of Johansson in the film. She really makes it fly.