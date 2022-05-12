New this week will be an independent film from Bleeker Street that has received some top-notch reviews at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival and was shown at the Cleveland, Seattle and San Francisco film festivals.
This is a film that will strike home with a lot of families, especially those that have some of those dark secrets that nobody ever talks about.
The cinematography is exquisite and the view of the Montana mountains and rolling hills is phenomenal.
Whenever two estranged siblings are reunited, no matter what the circumstances, there are bound to be feelings that get crushed under the boots and this film shows that perfectly, even down to the bruised endings of nerves and feelings that have been hidden away for years.
“Montana Story” is the latest from filmmaking duo Scott McGehee and David Siegel (“Bee Season,” “What Maisie Knew”). Two estranged siblings return home to the sprawling ranch they once knew and loved, confronting a deep and bitter family legacy against a mythic American backdrop. It’s described as “neo-Western with an emotional tremor,” with reviews saying it “evokes a grandiose style of American frontier filmmaking, somewhere between John Ford and Kelly Reichardt.”
Starring Haley Lu Richardson and Owen Teague, with Gilbert Owuor, Kimberly Guerrero, Eugene Brave Rock, and Asivak Koostachin, this looks like a really lovely, heartfelt film from acclaimed writers/directors Scott McGehee and David Siegel, based on a story by Scott McGehee, David Siegel, and Mike Spreter, produced by Jennifer Roth with McGehee and Siegel.
I was drawn to this film by the trailers that I watched and was amazed at how the directors were able to capture the essence of what these two siblings had gong through, were going through and what they were about to go through. It was stunning from start to finish and I enjoyed it immensely.
The film earned a rating of 4.5 on a scale of 1-5 and I would recommend it with one caveat — that being that it might be a bit too emotional for young movie-goers who won’t fully understand what these two siblings are going through and the feelings that are coming back to the surface for both of them. There is a lot of soul searching in this movie and it comes to the surface in a quick way.
This film has not yet made the list of coming attractions at the Blackfoot Movie Mill, but it struck home with me and is worth seeing however you have to go about doing it. Please visit the Movie Mill at their website www.royaltheaters.com for the latest showings and theaters and where you can always purchase and reserve your seat ahead of time which only enhances your movie-going experience.