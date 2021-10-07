For anyone who has enjoyed the ride with Daniel Craig as James Bond, Agent 007, get ready, because his five-picture reign as the famous spy is coming to an end.
“No Time To Die” will be Craig’s fifth and final film as the iconic spy and it is sure to be a hit, but then again, all of the James Bond movies in this franchise have only gotten better and better as technology has gotten better and the script writing and development of the character have improved as well.
When Craig took over the franchise with “Casino Royale” we were treated to a different kind of Bond, one that was just as treacherous and owned a “license to kill,” but also worked its way into the lonely parts of his persona that he had to deal with on a day-to-day basis that we had never been allowed to see before.
Craig was spectacular as Bond and he will surely be missed.
The transition to this film has been great and we find Bond in retirement and receiving an old friend in Felix Leiter of the CIA, very well played by Jeffrey Wright as he has been in all of the Craig versions of Bond. The visit by Leiter is to seek out Bond’s help and he basically gives up his retirement and seclusion to lend a hand and help out Leiter.
There have been delays and more delays in getting this film to the theaters, most of them caused by the pandemic we all know as COVID-19, but now that it has arrived, rest assured that it will have been worth the wait. This is the 25th edition of the Bond franchise and you will enjoy the ride.
“Nothing can prepare you for the epic conclusion.”
There have been numerous trailers in the past year, but none of them will have done the movie credit and this is one you will have to see for yourself, since this is the final Craig edition of Bond and wraps up his Bond era much like a Marvel Comic movie.
When “No Time to Die” begins, Bond has left active service. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous tech. The cast includes Jeffrey Wright as Felix, Ralph Fiennes as M, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, Ben Whishaw as Q; plus Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, Rory Kinnear, and David Dencik. Many people hope this one is worth the wait, and I assure you that it is. This movie is epic indeed — and all the teases in the trailers are quite intriguing. Bring on Daniel Craig Bond’s finale.
“No Time to Die” is directed by American filmmaker Cary Joji Fukunaga, director of the films “Sin Nombre,” “Jane Eyre,” and “Beasts of No Nation” previously, plus the TV shows “True Detective” and “Maniac.” The screenplay is written by Neal Purvis & Robert Wade, and Scott Z. Burns, and Cary Joji Fukunaga, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Based on Ian Fleming’s books and characters. Produced by Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson of Eon Productions. MGM/Universal has released 007’s “No Time to Die” in U.S. theaters starting Oct. 7.
That is when it will begin its run at the Blackfoot Movie Mill and it is definitely worth the wait.
This is quite possibly one of the top two or three James Bond movies made and you may even rate it the best. On a scale of 1-5, this is a 5 and a can’t-miss feature film for this year.
