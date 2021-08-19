From the second that the first trailers were released into theaters several months ago, I knew we were doomed to another animated film based upon a television series.
This seems to be Hollywood’s sure-fire way to fill up a theater and create a huge box office at the expense of parents taking their kids to the movies and having to sit through yet another animated film.
Now, I will admit that I am not a big fan of animated films, although I do see that they do have their place at the theaters. I will also admit that I have never seen an episode of “PAW Patrol” on television, so I really don’t have a reference to rely on when viewing this movie.
I actually found this film to be pretty well done and whether it was the selection of the voices for the voiceover or the characters themselves, this movie actually worked.
This film had enough action to keep me occupied and the interaction between the pups and, gasp, evil cats was somewhat entertaining. You can’t help but root for the pups because all cats, as we know, are as evil as they can be (wink, wink).
The adaptation of “PAW Patrol – The Movie” by filmmaker Cal Brunker was done very well. Brunker is known for his work with “Escape from Planet Earth,” “The Nut Job 2” and others.
This exciting new adaptation from the beloved children’s TV series brings the heroic pups to the big screen and doesn’t try and overdo the script with worthless scenes, but sticks to the things that matter.
The basic plot centers around Ryder and the pups as they are called to Adventure City to stop Mayor Humdinger from turning the bustling metropolis into a state of chaos.
Joining the PAW Patrol in their thrilling first big screen adventure are members of the original series cast along with Iain Armitage, Marsai Martin, Yara Shahidi, Kim Kardashian West, Randall Park, Dax Shepard, Tyler Perry and Jimmy Kimmel and introducing Will Brisbin and the voice of Ryder.
The PAW Patrol is on a roll! Ryder and everyone’s favorite heroic pups kick into high gear to face the challenge of Mayor Humdinger head on. While one pup must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help from a new ally, the savvy dachshund Liberty. Together, armed with exciting new gadgets and gear, the PAW Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City.
Geared toward the very young generation, probably ages 4-10 will get a big kick out of it and of course that means that they have to drag mom with them to the theater, boosting the box office.
Bound for a great career, especially with summer kids shows, “PAW Patrol – The Movie” will have its share of the box office in late August and probably through the Labor Day weekend as many kids will drag their parents with them to see this film in its entirety.
This movie is rated a 4.25 on a scale of 1-5 mainly because of the entertainment value for the younger set of movie-goers. It may just surprise you at how entertaining it can be for mom and dad and maybe even the grandparents who get talked into going to a new animated movie such as this.