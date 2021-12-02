You know that a studio is serious about a movie when they start stacking up stars to be a part of the project. At this time of year, when the studios are also in the hunt for box office sales and Oscar nominations, it is also the time for the onslaught of films that will be represented not only at the Screen Actors Guild awards, the Golden Globes, but also the all important Oscars.
Here is a film that will be well represented in all of the cases mentioned above.
Neflix is releasing a film titled “The Power Of The Dog” and the cast is loaded with the likes of Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Kodi Smit-McPhee and others and is brimming with advance previews and post film reviews. It has the look and feel of a sure-fire hit and the release date of Dec. 1 only makes it more so.
This is a gritty western romance set in Montana. It first debuted at the Venice Film Festival and followed with showings at the big three fall festivals in Telluride, Toronto, and New York and all gave the film rave reviews.
This is Jane Campion’s latest film, a gritty western romance set in Montana though filmed in New Zealand, where they spent months filming this in harsh conditions.
Charismatic rancher Phil Burbank inspires fear and awe in those around him. When his brother brings home a new wife and her son, Phil torments them until he finds himself exposed to the possibility of love.
This is one of my Top 10 films of the year, I haven’t stopped thinking about it since I first viewed it.
I’m glad Netflix will be giving this a theatrical release in addition to streaming, because the cinematography by Ari Wegner is stunning. And the score by Jonny Greenwood is just as mesmerizing.
All of Phil’s romance, power and fragility is trapped in the past and in the land: He can castrate a bull calf with two swift slashes of his knife; he swims naked in the river, smearing his body with mud. He is a cowboy as raw as his hides.
The year is 1925. The Burbank brothers are wealthy ranchers in Montana. At the Red Mill restaurant on their way to market, the brothers meet Rose, the widowed proprietress, and her impressionable son Peter. Phil behaves so cruelly he drives them both to tears, reveling in their hurt and rousing his fellow cowhands to laughter – all except his brother George, who comforts Rose then returns to marry her.
As Phil swings between fury and cunning, his taunting of Rose takes an eerie form – he hovers at the edges of her vision, whistling a tune she can no longer play. His mockery of her son is more overt, amplified by the cheering of Phil’s cowhand disciples. Then Phil appears to take the boy under his wing. Is this latest gesture a softening that leaves Phil exposed, or a plot twisting further into menace?
“The Power of the Dog” is both written and directed by acclaimed Kiwi filmmaker Jane Campion, adapted from the novel by Thomas Savage.
This movie may touch you in many ways as it did me, or just tug at your heart strings or some other part of you that is emotional and thoughtful and such.
I highly recommend this film and have rated it as a 4.9 on a scale of 1-5 and it is definitely a must-see movie.
Dates for the film have not yet been released by the Blackfoot Movie Mill, but it is sure to make a run, even if it may be a short one. Be sure to keep visiting the Movie Mill at its website at www.royaltheaters.com so you don’t miss it because it is one to make sure you see.