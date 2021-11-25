The “Resident Evil” franchise has spawned seven films, several video games and even a couple of remakes. It all started back in the mid 1990s and has just grown to what it is today.
The newest version of “Resident Evil” is being released by Sony Pictures and is scheduled to be in theaters only beginning on Thursday, Nov. 24.
This newest version takes us all the way back to the beginning, to Raccoon City, before it was overrun by monsters of all different kinds. Set in 1998, the origin explains the secrets of Spencer Mansion and Raccoon City.
This is one of the longest running shows of its kind and has obviously been making a ton of money for the producers, writers and so on or it would have stopped being made years ago.
This is a franchise of the greatest proportion and since it has lasted some 25 years, it could just keep on going on for all we know. Only the box office will give up the ultimate secrets.
It follows a group of survivors in the city who band together and try to take down Umbrella and stop this evil before it gets out. But doesn’t that mean we know that they fail because … of course we all know there’s an entire game and movie franchise that comes next. This new movie stars Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen, Robbie Amell, Tom Hopper, Avan Jogia, with Donal Logue and Neal McDonough. This takes a bit to get going, but yeah, it definitely looks like another RE movie with all kinds of gnarly, nasty monsters and flesh-hungry zombies.
Returning to the origins of the massively popular “Resident Evil franchise,” fan and filmmaker Johannes Roberts brings the games to life for a whole new generation of fans. In “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City,” once the booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town. The company’s exodus left the city a wasteland, with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, a group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and contain the danger, while trying to make it through the night.
It is both written and directed by British filmmaker Johannes Roberts, produced by Robert Kulzer, James Harris, and Hartley Gorenstein.
While I am not a big fan of this genre of movie, I have to give credit where credit is due and for this franchise to have lasted as long as it has, there has to be something about it that is special. I will give the film that and therefore will rank it as a 4.25 on a scale of 1-5, just because of tenacity and longevity. Many of you out there will relish in the theaters with this film and that is okay by me.
At the Blackfoot Movie Mill showtimes are already being shown on the theater schedule which can be found at www.royaltheaters.com, the official website of the Blackfoot Movie Mill.