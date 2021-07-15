Yet another sequel, or in this case a prequel, takes to center stage at most theaters that are now open as Paramount Pictures brings us what they are calling a spin-off movie, focusing on the character of Snake Eyes in “Snake Eyes — G.I. Joe Origins.”
Originally set for release in late 2020, Paramount decided that with all of the shutdowns, 2022 would be a more likely date for release. Thank goodness they decided on late July of 2021, in order to give us all a chance at an action-packed big screen treat.
With Henry Golding cast as the star of “Snake Eyes”, and he performs admirably in this role (he replaces Ray Park who had been this character in previous films), he brings a fresher, more ambitious portrayal of Snake Eyes.
German action film director Robert Schwentke is at the helm of this movie and he has assembled a star-laden group of talent. Samara Weaving plays Scarlett, Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, Haruka Abe as Akiko, Ursula Corero as The Baroness Peter Mensa and Ido Uwais as Hard Master. This film has the various actors intertwined in a way that a movie goer can only hope that the main characters will and this show definitely has accomplished that.
“If you survive, you will gain access to our knowledge, and our power.” That is the line that will capture you in the beginning scenes of the film and it only gets better from there.
Snake Eyes is a tenacious loner who is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of their heir apparent. Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing something he’s been longing for: a home. But, when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes’ honor and allegiance will be tested — even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him.
Paramount is releasing the film in theaters nationwide starting July 23, including Blackfoot’s Movie Mill.
While this film is technically a spin-off movie, designed to stand alone, it really is a prequel to the G.I. Joe movies of a decade ago.
It is definitely entertaining and will be loved by the same group of movie goers that loved the G.I. Joes and they will flock to the theaters when it opens.
“Snake Eyes” will delight all ages and if you approve of your younger kids viewing the fight scenes, it probably is suitable for all teenagers and above. I found the movie very entertaining and rank it as a 4.75 on a scale of 1-5 and it is definitely worth a look.