When Paramount first released “Sonic The Hedgehog” back in 2020, you had a feeling that it could be the start of a franchise of films designed for the younger set. When the box office soared past $300 million in ticket sales, you knew there would be a second film and probably a third and a fourth.
Well, the time for the second “Sonic” has arrived and Paramount will be releasing “Sonic The Hedgehog 2” in theaters on April 8 and it will be another show with long lines and lots of ticket sales and even more merchandise sales than before. The third in the series has already begun filming with a tentative release date sometime between 2023 and 2024.
While the trailers for this film did nothing to get me excited, the kids in the theaters where the trailer first was seen were going nuts, so it must have appealed to them and will make for a winner at the box office.
With all of the CGI polished up and ready to go, this film will be more and better than the first and will appeal to the masses. The timing is about right as most of the country will be in the midst of spring and Easter breaks and all of the other kinds of breaks kids get during the school year these days. It will be a hit, so just embrace it for what it is and enjoy what you can.
I will admit that with Jim Carrey back as the voice of the evil Dr. Robotnik and many of the other voices returning, there will be a great deal of familiarity from the first show and that always is a good thing for the success of a sequel.
Whether the film can exceed the ticket sales of the first remains to be seen, but my guess is that this could be bigger and better than the first, so brace yourselves.
After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search of an emerald with extraordinary power. Sonic must team up with Tails. Together they will embark upon a globe-trotting journey.
The movie stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles, Colleen O’Shaughnessey as Tails, plus James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Lee Majdoub, and Shemar Moore. I’m really digging how much this movie doesn’t take itself so seriously, even the poster has Robotnik grabbing a giant number 2.
“Sonic the Hedgehog 2” is directed by filmmaker/VFX veteran Jeff Fowler, his second feature after making his debut with the first “Sonic the Hedgehog,” as well as the short film “Gopher Broke” previously. The screenplay is written by Pat Casey & Josh Miller and John Whittington; based on a story by Pat Casey & Josh Miller.
Generally, I am not a big fan of animated films, but this one has its place and I am willing to acknowledge that. It isn’t bad, and I am giving it a rating of 4.5 on a scale of 1-5 simply because I know it will be popular with the youngsters. It’s worth a look and don’t be afraid to attend with the kiddos.