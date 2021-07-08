Here is another in a long line of sequels that are making their way to the big screen in this “Summer of Sequels,” only unlike the first “Space Jam” which starred Michael Jordan, this one stars LeBron James and quite frankly, I am very tired of seeing LeBron’s face on TV, let alone wanting him to put his presence on the big screen.
The younger generation, however, may enjoy this film immensely, even though it is much like the first, with a lot of animation that involves every conceivable cartoon character that you can think of.
For those of you with great memories and/or a good DVD collection, you will have seen the original “Space Jam,” which was directed by the legendary Joe Pytka that was released and became an international box office hit back in 1996. I don’t see this one duplicating the original in any way, shape or form simply because LeBron James is not Michael Jordan, nor will he ever be, in talent or mass appeal. It just isn’t going to happen.
That said, fans have been clamoring for a sequel and here it is.
“C’mon guys, the Tune Squad doesn’t give up!” Warner Bros is debuting the long-awaited sequel, directed by Malcolm D. Lee (of “Barbershop: The Next Cut,” “Girls Trip,” “Night School”).
In this sequel, James teams up with Bugs Bunny and the rest of the Looney Tunes crew to play basketball in order to escape a virtual space run by a rogue algorithm that won’t let him and his family out unless he plays a game. This also stars Don Cheadle, Cedric Joe, Khris Davis, Sonequa Martin-Green, plus lots of real NBA stars; along with voice-actors Eric Bauza, Jeff Bergman, Kath Soucie, Bob Bergen, and Gabriel Iglesias making up the animated cast. This actually looks like the right amount of absurd fun with tons of self-aware humor
When basketball champion and global icon LeBron James and his son Dom (Cedric Joe) — who dreams of being a video game developer — are trapped in a virtual space by a rogue algorithm named Al-G Rhythm (Don Cheadle), LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the Al-G’s digitized champions on the court.
The screenplay is co-written by Juel Taylor, Tony Rettenmaier, Keenan Coogler, and Terence Nance.
I really struggled with this film as I didn’t find it nearly as entertaining as the original and quite frankly, don’t see any of the charismatic Michael Jordan in the acting of LeBron James.
I rated this movie as a 3 on a scale of 1-5, but there will be those that think it is a great movie and so be it.
It opens at the Blackfoot Movie Mill on July 16 and will receive a very warm welcome I am sure.
