“Spiral — The Book of Saw” is the ninth film in a series that began back in 2003.
It all started out as a series of tests or games that pitted characters against mind games or psychological situations that forced the characters to make choices that eventually forced the issue of the outcome of the scenario the character was placed in.
They varied from rather trivial situations to rather bizarre and forced the outcome of the movies themselves.
The series has earned over $1 billion at the box office over the years and traditionally, the films would open at the theater on the Friday before Halloween and the sheer numbers that the series has accumulated is a testament to the durability of the franchise and the fan base that has built up over the years for what it brings to the theater.
While it is not necessarily a horror film or from that genre, the series has planted different scenarios in place that could be construed as such.
Most of the situations border on the horror film, but most end up being nothing of significance.
With the huge following, this ninth film of the series has drawn a lot of attention, especially with the title, “From the Book of Saw” that seems to indicate that this and all others in the series have come from a book that lists all of the scenarios, one by one, through the series.
“I thought the Jigsaw killer was dead?”
“He is …”
The full title is “Spiral: From the Book of Saw,” though they seem to be switching between just “Spiral” and the full title. This was delayed from release last May, and has now been reset for release this May, opening exclusively in theaters because that’s how they want everyone to experience this. Directed by Darren Bousman (of “Saw II,” “Saw III,” “Saw IV, Repo! The Genetic Opera”), the idea for this return to the “Saw” universe comes directly from Chris Rock — credited for the story. Rock also stars in it, along with Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols, and Samuel L. Jackson. Instead of gore horror, this next “Saw” movie has more of a “Se7en” vibe, about a detective investigating grisly murders who ends up trapped in “the center of the killer’s morbid game.” This a whole different trailer than the trailer last year, but it still looks insanely scary and extremely intense. Lots of mysteries in here, tons of spirals, and plenty of deadly traps of course.
A sadistic mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice. Working in the shadow of an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner William Schenk (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game. “Spiral” is once again directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, director of the films “Identity Lost,” “Saw II,” “Saw III,” “Saw IV, Repo! The Genetic Opera,” and “St. Agatha” most recently. The screenplay is written by Pete Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg, based on a story by Chris Rock, produced by Oren Koules and Mark Burg. Lionsgate will release “Spiral” in theaters everywhere starting on May 14.
“Spiral – From the Book of Saw” opens at the Blackfoot Movie Mill on May 14 and for show times and seating, please check with the Blackfoot Movie Mill’s website at www.royaltheaters.com. You can always check on seating and show times at the website.
This movie is rated as a 4.25 on a scale of 1-5.