The new Marvel Studios/Disney film “The Eternals” makes its worldwide debut this week on Nov. 5 and from all indications, it is expected to follow the same pattern of other Marvel movies and make a stack of cash.
From the previews, I wasn’t exactly thrilled with what I saw other than the CGI looked great, but I struggled with the plot line and what little background they gave you.
When I saw the actual film, I was even less thrilled with the finished product.
I am sure that it is just the old-fashioned part of me that is pushing this film away and there will be many who love it, enjoy it, want to run to the stores to buy it, and that isn’t to say they are wrong or that the film won’t grow on me in the coming weeks.
It was just a little too much for me to take in all at once and fully grasp what the studios are trying to produce with this film.
This movie introduces us to a whole new set of celestial superheroes — the saga of the Eternals, a race of immortal beings who once lived on Earth and shaped its history and civilizations. They reunite again to protect humanity from their evil counterparts, the Deviants. It stars Angelina Jolie as Thena, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Gemma Chan as Sersi, plus Kit Harington and Barry Keoghan (always so creepy). I still don’t know what’s going on, but I am loving the look of it — all the visuals and the universe-ending epicness.
After an unexpected tragedy following the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” the Eternals — an immortal alien race created by the Celestials who have secretly lived on Earth for over 7,000 years — reunite to protect humanity from their evil counterparts, the Deviants. Marvel’s Eternals is directed by Oscar-winning Chinese filmmaker Chloe Zhao, director of the films “Songs My Brothers Taught Me,” “The Rider,” and “Nomadland” previously. The screenplay is co-written by Kaz Firpo and Ryan Firpo, based on the “Eternals” comic series by Jack Kirby first introduced in 1976. Disney will release “Eternals” in theaters everywhere starting on Nov. 5.
The movie does a lot of things right, the cast is really pretty good, led by Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie as two of the Eternals, and when they chose director Chloe Zhao, they probably couldn’t have done any better. Those are the two most redeeming qualities of this production.
The fight scenes and the CGI generated creatures are worth a look, but I struggled with the plot and the whole premise of what the movie was about.
This film begins Friday at the Blackfoot Movie Mill, and like most of the other Marvel films, will be showing to full theaters and will generate a rather big box office. As always, we recommend that you visit the Movie Mill at their website at www.royaltheaters.com to ensure that you get the seat you want.
I have rated this show as a 2.5 on a scale of 1-5, but don’t let that sway you from going and seeing what it is all about.