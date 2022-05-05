Decal is releasing a new film titled “The Last Victim” in theaters and on VOD beginning on May 13. This is a neo-Western’ starring Ron Perlman and Ali Larter in a small town crime thriller set in a the American Southwest.
It boasts a decent enough script and plot and this one could be any kind of a movie and the success will mostly be because of a cult following as it gets its legs after release. Not much has been released about this film and the sporadic view that I have been able to see doesn’t give me a lot to work with, although parts are pretty intriguing.
The film is about a small town sheriff chasing some outlaws, following Sheriff Hickey who is trying to solve the worst case he has seen in his jurisdiction, likely caused by a violent local gang led by a fearsome criminal. When a young professor and her husband cross paths with the gang, they are drawn into a chain of vengeance where morality is ambiguous and survival is the only priority. The thriller also stars Ralph Ineson, Kyle Schmid, Tahmoh Penikett, and Tom Stevens. This looks pretty brutal and dark, led by some intense performances that may make it worthwhile
A group of modern-day outlaws along with their terrifying leader are pursued by a local sheriff after committing a horrific crime in a desolate southwest town. When a professor and her husband cross paths with the criminals, everyone is drawn into a spiral of violence and retribution where morality becomes ambiguous, and survival is the only option.
“The Last Victim” is directed by Indian filmmaker Naveen A. Chathapuram, making his directorial debut after producing some movies and a TV series previously. The screenplay is written by Ashley James Louis; based on a story by Naveen A. Chathapuram and Doc Justin. This premiered at the 2021 Oldenburg Film Festival last fall. Decal is releasing “The Last Victim” in select U.S. theaters and on VOD.
This film is not going to break any box office records and while it is brutal and cruel at times, it could be found to be very entertaining by some who like this genre.
On a scale of 1-5, I rate the movie a 2.5, but many will find it better than that. There are some good scenes in the film and the production is pretty good.
As always, please check at the Blackfoot Movie Mill for showtimes and theaters by visiting the Movie Mill’s website at www.royaltheaters.com where you will also find the menu for the best concessions stand anywhere.