When it comes to movies, there probably hasn’t been a series of films that captured the imagination more than did the Harry Potter franchise. It had us all captured from the very first film, clear through to the final one, although there certainly were some moments when even the most ardent of fans had to say, “HUH?”
One of those times was in the first “Fantastic Beasts” film several years ago which left a lot of us scratching our heads and wondering where J.K. Rowling was going to take us in the future.
Well, the future is now and the film is the second in what I assume will be several more ‘Fantastic Beasts’ films, and at least “The Secrets of Dumbledore” is a lot more entertaining from start to finish.
This sequel brings back most of the actors and characters from the previous edition, but adds Jude Law as a “younger” Albus Dombledore, and one of my favorite bad guys in Mads Mikkelsen who plays Gellert Grindelwald. (You will remember Mikkelsen as the bad guy in the James Bond film “Casino Royale.”)
Mikkelsen is delightful as a dastardly bad guy and you will enjoy his role in this one if nothing else.
This film looks so much better than the last, or it could just be me, hungering for something really good this spring and for the most part just getting movies that are barely passing the viewable slot.
This sequel continues with the Wizarding World series after the last movie from 2018. The first trailer appeared late last year and has kept us on our watch ever since. Dumbledore knows the powerful dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is trying to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Newt to lead a team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers. This is a much more exciting film this time around, and it actually looks like it might be better than the last two movies.
“Whether it’s on a page, a stage, or on a screen, it’s all part of one Wizarding World.” Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) knows the powerful Dark wizard Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is moving to seize control of the Wizarding World. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts the help of Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with his growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore stay on the sidelines?
This is once again directed by English filmmaker David Yates, director of the first and second “Fantastic Beasts” movies, plus “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix,” plus “Half-Blood Prince,” and both “Deathly Hallows” movies previously. WB will debut “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” in theaters everywhere on April 15.
This film is so much better than the past two that have been given to us that it almost seems like we got the attention of the folks in Hollywood and they listened to our demands. It could just be the start to a great beginning of summer, but then again, with so many films out there that have been put on the shelf because of COVID-19, who really knows.
This one is entertaining and will keep you captured for the majority of the show, which is a big improvement over the past couple, which had me leaving the theater wondering what I had just witnessed.
I rated this film a solid 4.75 on a scale of 1-5, if for no other reason than the entertainment value. There are flaws to be sure, but anytime you undertake a project with this much hype around it, you have to take the good with the bad.
