The Boise Farmers Mobile Market is once rolling around the Boise area. The market started June 6, according to a press release about the market. The Mobile Market will deliver farm fresh produce from the Boise Farmers Market to Boise neighborhoods each week until Sept. 29. The Mobile Market is a great option for a mid-week produce run, and it gives Boise residents the opportunity to support the local food economy.
“Our goal is help improve the nutritional wellness of our community while also supporting local agriculture,” said Melissa Nodzu, manager of the Boise Farmers Mobile Market. “We are so excited to kick off the 2022 season! Vanna the Veggie Van has received a midlife makeover and will be debuting a new, bright green wrap this season, which should make it easier to spot her on her daily routes.”
The Mobile Market program has expanded to four days a week and has added some additional stops. Following stops are all in Boise unless otherwise indicated.
Mondays
11 a.m. — noon — Shoreline Plaza 675, S. 13th St.
12:30 — 1:30 p.m. — Ivy Wild Park, 416 W. Ivy Wild St.
3 — 4 p.m. — Bown Crossing, 3065 S. Bown Way
4:30 — 5:30 p.m. — The Beard Mechanic / The Bench Salon & Gifts, 3302 W. Overland Road
Tuesdays
10:45 — 11:45 a.m. — Ada County Community Library, Victory Branch, 10664 W. Victory Road
12:15 — 1:15 p.m. — Cassia Park Tennis Courts, 4600 W. Cassia Street
3 — 4 p.m. — Avimor, 18454 N. McLeod Way
4:30 — 5:30 p.m. — Hidden Springs, 5892 W. Hidden Springs Drive
Wednesdays
11 a.m. — noon — Winstead Park, 6150 W Northview Street
2 — 3 p.m. — University of Idaho, Ada Co. Extension, 5880 North Glenwood, Garden City
1:30 — 2:30 p.m. — Veteran’s Memorial Park, 930 Veteran’s Pkwy.
3 — 4 p.m. — Green Acres Food Truck Park, 1401 Shoreline Dr.
4:30 — 5:30 p.m. — Bown Crossing, 3065 S. Bown Way
The Mobile Market accepts cash, debit and credit cards, EBT, Double Up Bucks, and Sprouts Kids Club Tokens. For more information on The Boise Farmers Mobile Market, please visit the website at theboisefarmersmarket.com/mobile-market.