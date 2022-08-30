Millika Skaar’s birthday gift is benefitting horses and their riders in the Lost River Valley.
Last year, her husband, Travis, bought a loom for her, so she could have a hobby of making mohair cinches for horses.
“He thought I needed a hobby, to take a break after work and homeschooling our daughters, Emmaree and Taylee,” said Skaar, who works as a bookkeeper for Mountain Springs Ranch.
She made her first cinches for Travis, who manages a ranch north of Mackay for Dickey Livestock Inc.
“Horses don’t get sores with a mohair cinch,” Travis said. “They’re more comfortable for horses than cotton cinches because they breathe well when a horse sweats and works a long day branding or moving cows.”
Travis often works long days on the ranch and also serves as president of the Wild Horse Grazing Association.
“I’ve been using one for more than a year, and it’s still holding up well,” he said.
Not wanting to keep a good thing to themselves, they began telling friends about the cinches.
Skaar said she began making and selling the cinches to bless the ranching community in the Lost River Valley by providing an affordable, durable product that can be customized. They are 28 inches to 32 inches long and are 19 strands wide.
“I keep the cost at materials and a little for my time,” she said. “People tell me they’re glad they don’t have to drive to town for one or order online and pay shipping.”
She calls her part-time hobby 8:28 Cinches, a reference to the Bible verse Romans 8:28.
“We know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.”
Skaar customizes each one.
“People sometimes want a cinch that matches their halter or bridle, so they come to my shop to pick their colors,” she said.
To learn to make them, she turned to the internet.
“I watched some YouTube videos and had a lot of trial and error,” she said. “The first ones looked like a big tangle of knots, so I started over many times.”
Since then, she now weaves expertly and quickly.
“It takes me about three hours to tie a cinch,” she said. “If I weave some sort of design into it, that sometimes can take up to another two hours.”
When Skaar has a stockpile, she and a friend, Hollyn Patterson, who makes custom halters, sell their handcrafted tack at rodeos, arts and craft shows, horse shows and holiday bazaars in the area.
“Some people like to have a cinch and halter that match,” Skaar said. “Or they order a certain color for a gift for someone.”
For her next birthday on Nov. 12, Skaar is unsure what to expect for a gift.
“Maybe more mohair,” she said. “I’ll have to wait and see.”
