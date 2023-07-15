Owner and/or applicant, address, valuation
City of Idaho Falls
Residential combination
Accessory building
Olivia Osai, 1475 Jefferson Ave., $28,000.
Residential combination
Remodel
Ronald L. Boring, 2667 Limerick Circle, $75,000.
Residential combination
Accessory building
Eric Beck, 701 Paris Court, $23,940.
Residential combination
Basement finish
Nissle Family Revocable Trust, 4720 Providence Point Drive, $47,500.
Harvest Homes at Sand Creek Estates LLC, 1568 Sandpiper Way, $42,300.
Tim Bragg, 6139 Bryson Lane, $37,500.
Residential combination
Accessory building
Brian Miller, 4450 Atherton Way, $18,600.
Residential combination
Addition
Mack W. Smith, 1135 Bluebird Lane, $20,160.
Residential combination
Basement finish
George Lake, 3253 Simon St., $33,800.
Residential combination
Accessory building
Justin R. Ashby, 4150 Pocono St., $1,125.
Gildardo Garcia, 3001 Gustafson Circle, $8,640.
Residential building
Photovoltaic Solar Energy System
Jake Hann, 1820 Sequoia Drive, $0.
Residential combination
Accessory building
Matthew Olsen, 671 Bainbridge Lane, $9,284.
Brandon Camp, 1941 S. Lee Ave., $6,652.
Residential building
Deck-patio cover
Jarod L. Brown, 168 E. Elva St., $5,760.
Residential building
Accessory building
Kenneth W. Erickson, 2721 Coronado Circle, $8,087.50.
Residential combination
New construction
Fall Creek Homes, 232 Hideout Drive, $252,265.
Fall Creek Homes, 220 Hideout Drive, $230,210.
MC & DM Investments LLC, 1822 Clarity Lane, $167,870.
MC & DM Investments LLC, 1832 Clarity Lane, $164,300.
Mora Enterprises LLC, 128 Margette Way No. 1, $117,750.
Mora Enterprises LLC, 148 Margette Way No. 1, $139,320.
Nova Construction LLC, 4747 Providence Point Drive, $208,725.
David Kemp Sargis, 918 Ada Ave., $115,440.
Nick Diaz, 781 Boxwood Drive, $264,960.
Nova Construction LLC, 6214 Maggie Drive, $208,395.
Sdh Construction LLC, 195 Hideout Drive, $208,475.
MC & DM Investments LLC, 1782 Clarity Lane, $176,420.
MC & DM Investments LLC, 1792 Clarity Lane, $172,850.
Phil Henrie, 187 Winthorpe St., $11,955.
Mora Enterprises LLC, 128 Margette Way No. 2, $117,750.
Mora Enterprises LLC, 128 Margette Way No. 3, $117,750.
Mora Enterprises LLC, 128 Margette Way No. 4, $117,750.
Mora Enterprises LLC, 148 Margette Way No. 2, $139,320.
Mora Enterprises LLC, 148 Margette Way No. 3, $139,320.
Mora Enterprises LLC, 148 Margette Way No. 4, $139,320.
Mora Enterprises LLC, 148 Margette Way No. 5, $139,320.
Mora Enterprises LLC, 148 Margette Way No. 6, $139,320.
David Kemp Sargis, 922 Ada Ave., $115,440.
Bonneville County
Commercial
New construction
Gordon Boyle, 2312 W. Heritage Circle, $85,000.
Commercial
Signs
Roger Dye, 4087 N. Haroldsen Drive, $0.
Residential
New construction
Joseph Barlow, 5816 E. Sunnyside Road, $156,960.
Connor Johnson, Harbor Lane, $495,240.
Jade Siddoway, 3836 E. Talon Circle, $36,290.
Commercial
New construction
James Lovell, 13795 N. 115 E., $15,000.
Commercial
Signs
Mitch Scott, 4545 N. Haroldsen Drive, $0.
Manufactured
Home permit
Bonneville School District No.93, 3999 Greenwillow Lane, $8,900.
Bonneville School District No.93, 4941 1st St., $5.
Bonneville School District 93, 4941 1st St., $9,000.
Commercial
New construction
Elevate Academy, 1883 N. Walton Ave., $4,328,000.
Detached/accessory/shop
Thomas Mitchell, 49 Tom’s Road, $43,200.
Aneta Keranen, 4999 E. Sagewood Drive, $5,600.
Zoning
Accessory building
Aneta Keranen, 4999 E. Sagewood Drive, $0.
Commercial
New construction
Granite Creek Homes LLC, 3588 E. Gample Ave., $518,000.
Wheat Boys LLC, 3562 E. Gample Ave., $518,000.
Hancock LLC, 5354 S. Hancock Ave., $1,728,900.
Residential
New construction
Colby Hackbarth, 721 S. Foothill Road, $298,595.
Norman Cartmel, 114 Jackknife Road, $154,910.
Residential
Solar arrays
Robert Olson, 1940 W. 81st S., $0.
Basement finish
Hannah Harris, 4323 Patton Way, $14,000.
Commercial
New construction
American Tower, 311 E. 49th S., $15,000.
Detached/accessory/shop
Wesley Moore, 3701 Monroe Ave., $4,800.
Use
Firework stand
David Weaver, 3130 N. Yellowstone Highway, $0.
David Weaver, 7953 N. 25th E., $0.
David Weaver, 6485 W. Overland Drive, $0.
David Weaver, 3515 N. 25th E., $0.
Residential
New construction
Claudia Martinez, 9472 N. Cottonwood Drive, $11,200.
R. Jay Taylor Construciton, 4407 E. Glade Creek Road, $131,100.
Zoning
Accessory building
Mitch Haddon, 3528 Pearce Drive, $0.
Residential
HVAC
Neighborhood Rentals, 3278 1st St., $0.
Residential
New construction
Gary Wight, 7403 N. 5th E., $3,910.
Residential
Solar arrays
Steven Parks, 2243 W. 81st S., $0.
Residential
New construction
Kartchner Homes, 2525 E. Pinnacle Drive, $137,290.
Kartchner Homes, 2475 E. Pinnacle Drive, $123,640.
Zoning
Accessory building
Richard and Musette Butler, 3754 N. Flint Ave., $0.
Commercial
New construction
Vince Byram, 3196 N. Spitfire St., $492,000.
Commercial
HVAC
Heyrend Gprv Partners 36 LLC Caputo Orange, 2332 Heyrend Way, $8,501.
Manufactured
Home permit
Tyler Morgan, 215 State Line Road, $7,300.
Residential
HVAC
Michael & Rose Longacre, 3155 Fulton Drive, $0.
Residential
HVAC
Gary Olney, 722 Marjorie Ave., $0.
Commercial
New construction
Stuart Seely, 291 Stanley St., $235,000.
Detached/accessory/shop
Brad Reed, 2050 W. 81st N., $60,000.
Residential
New construction
Joseph Hokanson, 135 E. 65th N., $98,200.
Detached/accessory/shop
Brian Medrain, 3550 Crestwood Lane, $46,000.
Zoning
Accessory building
Kurt Fritz, 5385 E. Sagewood Drive, $0.
Residential
Solar arrays
Arthur Rood, 4835 W. Foxtrail Lane, $0.
Zoning
Accessory building
Jorge Cera, 1139 Moonstone Drive, $0.
Use
Firework stand
Lana Killingsworth, 3453 E. 49th N., $0.
Residential
HVAC
Michael Leiter, 4540 S. Ammon Road, $0.
Residential
New construction
Greg Johnson, 4344 E. Glade Creek Road, $125,600
Residential
Solar arrays
Ronald Holm, 2191 Edmiston Drive, $0.
Patrick Riblett, 7345 S. 45th W., $0.
Detached/accessory/shop
Rick David, 244 Grandma Lane, $20,480.
Don Wilde, 6343 W 49th S., $24,000.
Residential
HVAC
Roger Ball, 5458 S. Tappan Falls Drivwe, $0.
Residential
Solar arrays
Michael Sayer, 460 N. Westridge Drive, $0.
Residential
New construction
BJ and Whitney Lott, 4413 E. 77th N., $222,680.
Zoning
Setback Permit
Mike Clements, 2298 W. 97th S., $0.
Residential
Solar arrays
Jose Sanchez, 193 S. Wheatfield Lane, $0.
Detached/accessory/shop
Gina Guinn, 16159 E. 132 N., $40,000.
Residential
HVAC
Neighborhood Rentals, 3274 1st St No.4, $0.
Zoning
Setback permit
Mike Clements, 2298 W. 97th S., $0.
Commercial
Signs
Eaton Towing, 6160 S. Doug Andrus Drive, $0.
Use
Firework stand
Bryan Brusman, Corner of N. Holmes Ave., $0.
Residential
HVAC
Craig Empey, 2152 N. Foothill Road, $0.
Residential
New construction
Frontier Custom Homes, 2195 E. Timberview Drive, $159,800.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4171 N. Monroe Ave., $109,090.
Residential
Solar arrays
Dallin Hatch, 2784 Sable Chase Road, $0.
Kent Niles, 3617 E. Spectrum Drive, $0.
Sasha Piton, 3487 N. Jade St., $0.
Residential
HVAC
Mike and Susan Chames, 1086 Cornerstone Drive, $0.
Robert Collette, 5238 S. 11th E., $0.
Commercial
HVAC
Kaycee Furukawa, 1651 E. Piper St., $7,396.
Residential
HVAC
Wade Smout, 775 Lakewood Ave., $0.
Residential
Solar arrays
Mary Atwood, 7310 E. Valco Drive, $0.
Detached/accessory/shop
Dustin Turner, 325 W. 81st N., $41,600.
Commercial
HVAC
North Top Ventures, 2138 E. Endeavor, $20,000.
Residential
HVAC
Bruce and Christine Reeder, 5400 High Willow Lane, $0.
Wesley Gates, 780 Robins Ave., $0.
Residential
New construction
Klay Johnson, 4193 N. Monroe Ave., $107,850.
Rockwell Homes Inc., Monroe Ave., $101,310.
Residential
Solar arrays
Jill Patterson, 3008 N. Oscar Ave., $0.
Commercial
HVAC
Vince Byram, 3196 N. Spitfire St., $1,200.
