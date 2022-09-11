Owner and/or applicant, address, valuation
City of Idaho Falls
Commercial building
Remodel
Grand Teton Mall LLC, 2300 E. 17th St. Ste 1163, $325,000.
Idaho Falls Arts Council Inc., 450 A St., $220,250.
Daniel M. Plaizier, 251 A St., $25,000.
Centennial Square LLC, 2299 E. 17th St., $5,000.
Commercial building
Addition
American Tower Corporation — Tower Owner, 1560 Lindsay Boulevard, $50,000.
Commercial building
Remodel
Rel Facilities LLC, 775 Mk Simpson Boulevard, $10,000.
Commercial building
Roof
D Street Apts LLC, 488 D St., $36,000.
Eastern Idaho Special Services Agency Inc., 450 J St. Unit 10, $110,000.
Residential combination
New construction
Fall Creek Homes, 5971 Lemhi St., $214,945.
Fall Creek Homes, 6019 Lemhi St., $214,945.
Fall Creek Homes, 5966 Lochsa St., $208,895.
Comfort Construction Inc., 1963 Resilient Lane, $164,955.
Comfort Construction Inc., 1962 Autumn Lane, $154,095.
Fall Creek Homes, 5995 Lemhi St., $207,365.
Fall Creek Homes, 5930 Lochsa St., $214,945.
Terry Rental LLC, 1240 Terry Drive, $133,245.
Fall Creek Homes, 5931 Lochsa St., $196,760.
Jordan Nulph Cox, 1136 Bingham Ave., $113,385.
Jordan Nulph Cox, 1138 Bingham Ave., $113,385.
Angelo Development Inc., 1495 Elmore Ave., $106,490.
Darla Arnold, 1128 Bingham Ave., $113,400.
Darla Arnold, 1132 Bingham Ave., $113,385.
Jordan Nulph Cox, 1140 Bingham Ave., $113,385.
