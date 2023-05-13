Owner and/or applicant, address, valuation
City of Idaho Falls
Commercial building
Remodel
MPT Hospital LLC, 2325 Coronado St., $6,000,000.
Westmark Credit Union, 120 Technology Drive, $985,000.
Ten Pounds LLC, 751 S. Capital Ave., $181.
Commercial building
New construction
Ats Welding Inc., 1955 Fremont Ave., $58,277.31
TDF Facilities LLC, 750 Mike Simpson Boulevard, $110,108.
Mountain America Credit Union, 3195 Snake River Parkway, $1,500,000.
BDS LLC, 3480 S. 25th E., $2,400,000.
Bonneville County
Detached/accessory/shop
Becky and Bruce Marler, 3232 E. 65th S., $100,000.
Residential
New construction
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4161 E. Hatch Hollow Lane, $104,040.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4185 E. Hatch Hollow Lane, $110,000.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4213 E. Hatch Hollow Lane, $107,850.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4217 E. Hatch Hollow Lane, $107,150.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4225 E. Hatch Hollow Lane, $107,690.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4243 Hatch Hollow Lane, $110,000.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4261 E. Hatch Hollow Lane, $104,040.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4277 E. Hatch Hollow Lane, $107,150.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4285 E. Hatch Hollow Lane, $107,690.
Rick Jensen, 7474 S. Packbridge Lane, $274,670.
Commercial
New construction
Rocky Fasure, 2759 N. Holmes Ave., $241,400.
Residential
New construction
AHG Capital, Oakmont Drive, $168,542.
Commercial
New construction
Monica Foster, Endeavor St., $300,000.
Detached/accessory/shop
Devan Moser, 620 W. Pleasant St., $30,000.
Residential
New construction
Jodie Mathews, 6241 Fox Run Drive, $172,910.
Chris Dinkelman, Long Bow Bend, $315,580.
Detached/accessory/shop
Lois Fleener, 3196 Ivory Drive, $1,600.
Basement finish
Jim Wilson, 8320 S. Blackhawk Drive, $20,850.
Residential
New construction
Rusty and Brianna Tucket, 8127 E. Foothill Road, $157,220.
Mark Fuller, 2477 W. Harbor Lane, $182,150.
Residential
HVAC
Mindy Renfro, 4106 Aschli Lane, $0.
Commercial
New construction
Falls Water Co. Inc., 2431 N. Deborah Drive, $239,000.
Basement finish
Erik Beck, 5995 E. Sagewood Drive, $20,000.
Commercial
HVAC
Kenworth Sales, 2585 N. Boulevard, $4,200.
Commercial
New construction
School District #91, 899 E. 49th S., $150,000.
Residential
New construction
Lex Strain, S. 45th W., $213,610.
Residential
HVAC
Al Yelman, 5050 W. 33rd S., $0.
Residential
Solar arrays
Bryan Hardy, 3518 Pearce Drive, $0.
Residential
New construction
Josh and Katie Higley, 4615 Long Bow Bend, $292,240.
Commercial
Signs
Saxton Investments LLC, Rammell Ave., $0.
Detached/accessory/shop
Michelle Dahlberg, 1225 S. Highline Drive, $154,000.
Use
Firework stand
Tanys B. Searle, 3514 1st St., $0.
Tanys B. Searle, 5050 N. Ammon Road, $0.
Residential
Solar arrays
Carden Gambee, 6107 W. 65th S., $0.
Commercial
New construction
TNB Properties LLC, 4163 Commerce Circle, $150,000.
Use
Firework stand
Jared Jensen, 3015 N. 15th E., $0.
Residential
HVAC
Gregg Connell, 5855 Alma Drive, $0.
Commercial
New construction
Bonneville County, 900 Environmental Way, $19,000,000.
Residential
HVAC
Austin and Dakota Hale, 4389 Ladino Drive, $0.
Commercial
New construction
Robinson Property Holdings LLC, 3615 E. Ririe Highway, $10,000.
Residential
HVAC
Carey Witte, 3597 E. Spectrum Drive, $0.
Residential
Solar arrays
Mark Farnes, 206 W. 81st S., $0.
Residential
HVAC
Shane Seeley, 4452 E. Chippewa Lane, $0.
Harry Heidkamp, 3149 S Laurelwood Drive, $0.
Detached/accessory/shop
Brent Purcell, 2000 S. 65th W., $180,000.
Basement finish
Michael Mitchell, 4321 Zona Way, $13,000.
Residential
HVAC
Claude Legourd, 4213 S. Ammon Road, $0.
Brad Turner, 4942 S. 45th E., $0.
Residential
Solar arrays
Ken Martin, 7380 S. 15th E., $0.
Residential
HVAC
Larry Rothwell, 3553 Pearce Drive, $0.
Sharon Behner, 4550 E. Iona Road, $0.
Dave Connor, 1512 E. 113 S., $0.
Detached/accessory/shop
Jay McClow, 2939 Teal Blue Drive, $10,080.
Residential
New construction
Snake River Associates LLC, 143 Antelope Flat Road, $25,240.
Residential
HVAC
Sherri England, 9601 Tustin, $0.
Basement finish
Deby Jones-Yelman, 5050 W. 33rd S., $14,820.
Residential
HVAC
Ellen Prichett, 4780 E. Sagewood Drive, $0.
Zoning
Accessory building
Neal Parrow, Lakeview Drive, $0.
Residential
HVAC
Patrick Darneille, 3275 April Drive, $0.
Residential
New construction
Brad Hansen, 7607 S. Cliffside Lane, $2,250.
Residential
Solar arrays
Mike Caldwell, 3573 E. Hyrum Drive, $0.
Zoning
Accessory building
Wyatt Greenhalgh, 9520 N. Ranchwood, $0.
Residential
Solar arrays
Bryan Hardy, 3518 Pearce Drive, $0.
Residential
New construction
Josh and Katie Higley, 4615 Long Bow Bend, $292,240.
Detached/accessory/shop
Shannon and Tony Brunelli, 2399 Chapel Road, $352,000.
Zoning
Setback permit
Mike Smith, W. 113 N., $0.
Residential
HVAC
Mark Kraft, 6073 S. View Ave., $0.
Residential
Solar arrays
Myrna Garcia, 9408 N. 85th E., $0.
Residential
HVAC
Mark and Peggy Barrie, 501 Deon Lane, $0.
Residential
New construction
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4457 N. Ola Vista Ave., $104,040.
Residential
Solar arrays
Jordan Sautter, 3988 E. Hyrum Drive, $0.
