Owner and/or applicant, address, valuation
City Of Idaho Falls
Residential combination
Basement finish
Elaine R. Sorensen, 1302 Ernest Drive, $41,975.
Hepworth Dorothy C The Revoc Trust, 300 W. Anderson St., $1,350.
Residential combination
Accessory building
Ralph F. Ley, 6095 Bay Hill Drive, $15,000.
Residential combination
Addition
Sand Runners LLC, 464 E. 19th St., $67,500.
Residential combination
Remodel
Nancy Batchelder, 215 6th St., $238,000.
Residential combination
Basement finish
Cortlin Crowton, 7260 Broyhill Ave., $37,150.
Scott Sargent, 6054 Fox Run Drive, $40,300.
Residential combination
Remodel
Paul K. Olsen, 205 E 3rd St., $20,000.
Scott Sargent, 6054 Fox Run Drive, $1,000.
Residential combination
New construction
Fall Creek Homes, 206 Hideout Drive, $204,155.
Fall Creek Homes, 190 Hideout Drive, $207,365.
Ahg Capital LLC, 361 N. Fanning Ave., $139,710.
Roth Properties Inc., 176 Margette Way Apartment, $139,320.
Atlas Builders Corp, 5797 Dune Village Way, $258,430.
Ahg Capital LLC, 367 N. Fanning Ave., $139,710.
Ahg Capital LLC, 373 N. Fanning Ave., $139,710.
Ahg Capital LLC, 379 N. Fanning Ave., $139,710.
Michael Cuthbertson, 6387 Desert Peak Drive, $285,675.
Mora Enterprises LLC, 176 Margette Way Apartment 4, $139,320.
Mora Enterprises LLC, 176 Margette Way Apartment 2, $139,320.
Mora Enterprises LLC, 176 Margette Way Apartment 3, $139,320.
Mora Enterprises LLC, 176 Margette Way Apartment 5, $139,320.
Mora Enterprises LLC, 176 Margette Way Apartment 6, $139,320.
Mora Enterprises LLC, 176 Margette Way Apartment 7, $139,320.
Mora Enterprises LLC, 194 Margette Way Apartment 1, $139,320.
Mora Enterprises LLC, 194 Margette Way Apartment 2, $139,320.
Mora Enterprises LLC, 196 Margette Way Apartment 1, $139,320.
Commercial building
Remodel
J&d Whitney Holdings LLC, 565 E. 1st St., $90,000.
McDonald’s Corp, 650 E. 17th St., $108,000.
Jireh LLC, 467 Constitution Way, $20,000.
Chuck Faber, 360 B St., $31,500.
Floral Art LLC, 895 Broadway, $41,901.44.
Yellowstone Square Development Lllp, 1765 N. Yellowstone Highway, $46,100.
Commercial building
New construction
Shively Investments II LLC, 2535 Broadway, $2,200,000.
Shively Investments II LLC, 2545 Broadway, $800,000.
Boss 450 E. Street LLC, 450 E. St, $26,000.
Bonneville County
Commercial
New construction
Gary Ratliff, 1055 W. Sunnyside Road, $120,000.
Detached/accessory/shop
John Lathouris, 2196 E. Berggren Lane, $143,300.
Zoning
Accessory building
Jason Hansen, 6399 E. Panorama Drive, $0.
Detached/accessory/shop
Jordan Hillam, 814 E. Greenway St., $120,000.
Residential
New construction
Ryan and Heather Williams, 5766 S. Ammon Road, $213,800.
Larry Gillow, 342 E. 81st N., $31,800.
Residential
New construction
Jeffrey Knaub, 671 Cutthroat Run, $218,760.
Commercial
New construction
Goldman Holdings, 1816 E. Piper, $60,000.
Detached/accessory/shop
Keith Butikofer, 9925 N. 5th W., $21,600.
Use
Car dealership
Christian Sanders, 7953 N. 25th E., $1.
Detached/accessory/shop
Josh Geary, 788 W. 66 S., $23,040.
Commercial
New construction
Wepa Properties LLC, 2841 N. Spitfire St., $935,000.
Residential
New construction
Terry Daw, 3549 E. Snowcrest Ave., $1,800.
Bryson Higley, 2087 N. Oakbrook Road, $124,880.
Bryson Higley, 2115 N. Oakbrook Road, $145,120.
Bryson Higley, 4387 E. Glade Creek Road, $144,820.
Bryson Higley, 4392 E. Glade Creek Road, $134,060.
Bryson Higley, 4378 E. Glade Creek Road, $136,150.
GP Hawks LLC, 240 N. Harding Lane, $66,880.
GP Hawks LLC, 266 N. Harding Lane, $62,360.
GP Hawks LLC, 290 N. Harding Lane, $66,880.
GP Hawks LLC, 316 N. Harding Lane, $62,360.
Basement finish
Dean W. Richardson, 854 S. Wheatfield Lane, $24,000.
Residential
New construction
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4274 N. Orwell Ave., $107,850.
Manufactured
Home permit
Todd Olsen, 5838 E. Iona Road, $9,300.
Residential
New construction
Ty Dansie, 6328 W. 49th S, $121,530.
Detached/accessory/shop
Ryan Marlow, 3703 N. 26th W., $35,400.
Joel Gray, 7268 N. 45th E., $15,360.
Residential
New construction
Rod Rockwood, 6578 E. Iona Road, $104,100.
Cannon and Mikee Smith, 2392 W. 97th S., $369,630.
Nich Guzzetti, 4428 E. Glade Creek Road, $155,290.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4306 N. Monroe Ave., $101,310.
Tami Perez, 910 S. 55th W., $48,490.
R. Travis Sommers, 4815 N. Forest Way, $221,700.
Zoning
Accessory building
Deby Infanger, 3512 W. 17th S., $0.
Deby Infanger, 3512 W. 17th S., $0.
Deby Infanger, 3512 W. 17th S., $0.
Deby Infanger, 3512 W. 17th S., $0.
Deby Infanger, 3512 W. 17th S., $0.
Deby Infanger, 3512 W. 17th S., $0.
Deby Infanger, 3512 W. 17th S., $0.
Deby Infanger, 3512 W. 17th S., $0.
Commercial
New construction
Michael Miranda, 2071 E. Endeavor St., $165,158.
Detached/accessory/shop
Rex Hammond, 264 Grandma Lane, $25,600.
Commercial
HVAC
Jefferson County School District 252 High School, 13809 N. 130th E., $5,000.
Use
Car dealership
IKH Properties LLC, 2101 W. Omni Drive, $0.
Residential
New construction
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4344 N. Orwell Ave., $100,320.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4364 N. Orwell Ave., $107,150.
Liberty Homes, 7137 S. Packbridge Lane, $312,640.
Zoning
Accessory building
Loel Hanson, 7546 S. 55 W., $0.
Basement finish
Ryan Wadsworth, 6017 W. 65th S., $4,000.
Residential
New construction
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4306 N. Athlen Way, $107,690.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4392 N. Orwell Ave., $107,690.
Detached/accessory/shop
Deby Infanger, 3512 W. 17th S., $3,380.
Deby Infanger, 3512 W. 17th S., $6,260.
Gary & Nancy Peterson, 1056 Snake River Road, $33,120.
Residential
New construction
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4416 N. Orwell Ave., $107,850.
Residential
HVAC
Hill Oxford Three LLC, 4541 E. Burke Circle, $0.
Crystal Homes/ Hall, 6148 E. 1st St., $0.
Platinum Const/ Bloxham, 4706 Serenity Lane, $0.
Residential
HVAC
Tyson Awerkamp, 1111 Drystone Drive, $0.
Zoning
Accessory building
Steven Todd, 5031 Mauna Lani Lane, $0.
Residential
HVAC
Greg Hostert, 4819 N. 44th E., $0.
Rene Lozano, 3651 E. Vision, $0.
Shane Leavitt, 1359 Preston Drive, $0.
Commercial
HVAC
Vince Byram, 1539 E. Piper St., $1,500.
Residential
HVAC
Kendall Ackerman, 4135 N. 57th W., $0.
Detached/accessory/shop
Shannon Vance-Brunelli, 2399 Chapel Road, $74,400.
Residential
Solar arrays
Troy Posio, 200 Clary Ave., $0.
Lynn Powell, 4586 E. 9th N., $0.
Val Bingham, 8691 S. Saddle Horn Drive, $0.
Residential
Solar arrays
Erin Bingham, 8691 S. Saddle Horn Drive, $0.
Residential
HVAC
Dayton Rosenberg, 3958 E. Deer Creek, $0.
Detached/accessory/shop
Jeff Buhler, 11853 N. 5th E., $11,520.
Residential
New construction
Rockwell Homes Inc., 3865 E. Apollo Drive, $107,690.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 3877 E. Apollo Drive, $104,040.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 3901 E. Apollo Drive, $107,150.
Kartchner Homes, 3125 N. Grant Ave., $138,020.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4362 N. Athlen Way, $107,150.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4388 N. Athlen Way. $104,040.
Tim A Sulzer, 2011 Cutthroat Run, $209,597.
Kartchner Homes, 3093 N. Grant Ave., $132,020.
Residential
HVAC
Brock Walker, 5460 Solitude Lane, $0.
Jesse Dursteler, 12081 S. Country Club Drive, $0.
Commercial
HVAC
Goldman Holding LLC, 1748 E. Piper St., $9,500.
Residential
New construction
James Thomason, 7885 N. Riverfront Drive, $363,170.
Residential
HVAC
Rex Buttars, 2870 W. Honey Suckle Lane, $0.
Residential
Solar arrays
Robin Sayer, 1993 N. 37th E., $0.
Residential
HVAC
Casey Hergesheimer, 394 W. 81 N., $0.
Residential
Solar arrays
Lance Martindale, 3513 N. Jade St., $0.
Zoning
Accessory building
Bart Thomas, Indian Creek Road, $0.
Commercial
New construction
Eagle Eye Produce, 4175 N. Yellowstone Highway, $800,000.
Eagle Eye Produce / Shane Thomas, N. Yellowstone Highway, $50,000.
Zoning
Accessory building
Bart Thomas, Indian Creek Road, $0.
Zoning
Setback permit
Double T Farms LLC/Taylor and Sons Farms, Inc., Corner of W. 65th N. and N. 35th W., $0.
Commercial
New construction
Gary Ratliff, 1055 W. Sunnyside Road, $316,800.
Gary Ratliff, 1055 W. Sunnyside Road, $316,800.
Gary Ratliff, 1055 W. Sunnyside Road, $316,800.
Residential
New construction
Derrick Dye, Trail View Road, $300,455.
Bryan Huntsman, 4596 Tranquil Drive, $11,050.
Zoning
Setback permit
Michael Erikson, 2007 E. 129 N., $0.
Residential
New construction
Rockwell Homes Inc., 3925 E. Apollo Drive, $101,310.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 3941 E. Apollo Drive, $107,150.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 3957 E. Apollo Drive, $104,040.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4259 N. Orwell Ave., $107,690.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4281 N. Orwell Ave., $109,420.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4305 N. Orwell Ave., $105,380.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4329 N. Orwell Ave., $107,150.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4355 N. Orwell Ave., $104,040.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4387 N. Orwell Ave., $101,310.
Residential
HVAC
Kendall Rice, 4680 N. Forest Way Drive, $0.
James Graham, 1191 S. 55th W., $0.
Residential
Solar arrays
Mary Cherry, 760 W. Riverview Drive, $0.
Residential
HVAC
David Herbst, 3829 Monroe Ave., $0.
Clint and Alison Keele, 6472 Twin Creek Drive, $0.
Residential
New construction
Richard Horne, 13483 N. 95th E., $17,550.
Basement finish
David King, 3848 E. Ridgeland Drive, $8,000.
Commercial
New construction
GTZ Properties, 5590 N. Rammell Road, $310,000.
Monica Foster, 2121 E. Endeavor St., $19,000.
Commercial
HVAC
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 12127 N. 75th E., $69,800.
Residential
HVAC
Lynn Moore, 4220 W. 17th S., $0.
Detached/accessory/shop
Jeff Hunsicker, 188 E. 49th S., $21,120.
Glayd Hawkes, 3030 N. Dallin Drive, $41,600.
Residential
HVAC
Alan Goechner, 1038 Preston Drive, $0.
Commercial
HVAC
Bonneville County, 900 Environmental Way, $1.
Detached/accessory/shop
Robert Crcevic, 5560 E. Comish Drive, $43,200.
Zoning
Setback permit
Vista Valley Ag / Boyd Foster, 8493 N. 105 W., $0.
Residential
HVAC
Jacob Grant Property Management, 975 Eve Drive Apt 4, $0.
Detached/accessory/shop
Heber Andrus, 5734 N. 25 E., $32,000.
Residential
HVAC
Nicki Stephens, 7201 N. 45th E., $0.
Commercial
New construction
Robinson Property Holdings LLC, 3615 E. Ririe Highway, $117,000.
Commercial
HVAC
Ruben Miller, 3268 Spitfire St., $19,800.
Residential
HVAC
James Gyorfy, 10648 N. 25th E., $0.
Detached/accessory/shop
Brad Smith, 6122 E. Lincoln Road, $4,960.
Residential
HVAC
Marilyn Kuhn, 1531 Fall River Road, $0.
Billy Butler, 541 Honey Creek, $0.
Wendy Haight, 2558 E. 94 N., $0.
Residential
New construction
Dave Somers, 1440 Preston Drive, $2,420.
Zoning
Setback permit
Alan Willmore, 8135 N. 45th E., $0.
Residential
HVAC
Paul and Sheila Halverson, 3845 E. Deer Creek, $0.
Brad Reed, 2050 W. 81st N., $0.
