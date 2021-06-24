A man has been arrested in Pocatello for shooting a woman on the Fort Hall Reservation, police said.
Jose Carlos Acosta, a Shosone-Bannock tribal member who resides in Pocatello, was arrested in an alley near his home on the 100 block of Taft Avenue in Pocatello around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said.
Acosta, age 40, is accused of shooting Lynne Marie Boswell of Pocatello at about 7:35 a.m. Wednesday off of Eagle Road on the Fort Hall Reservation, the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes reported.
Boswell, who is not a Shoshone-Bannock tribal member, was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries. She’s expected to survive, authorities said.
Acosta was arrested without incident by Pocatello police with help from U.S. Marshals and the FBI.
Fort Hall police, the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration are assisting with the investigation.
The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes said after Acosta’s arrest that tribal and federal charges are pending against him for shooting Boswell.
Acosta was booked into Bannock County Jail in Pocatello following his arrest.
Additional details about the shooting, such as Acosta’s alleged motive, have not been released.
FORT HALL ON BURN BAN NOTICE
The Fort Hall Fire & EMS has issued a burn ban within the boundaries of the Fort Hall Indian Reservation and Fire District. This ban is effective immediately with the exception of ceremonial burns and commercial firework displays. This ban is due to the drought conditions, excessive heat and winds for this time of year.
To prevent any future wildfires and if you wish to set off personal fireworks it is suggested you set them off in the following areas only: the Shoshone-Bannock festival grounds, the rodeo grounds or the football field at the Sho-Ban Jr./Sr. high school.
Any fires started shall result in fines and restitution for the mitigation of the fires for those that are involved in starting the fire.
If you have any questions or concerns about the fire ban or other fire and EMS topics, contact the Fort Hall Fire & EMS Department at (208) 478-3784.