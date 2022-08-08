Recent growth from the Moose fire has decreased the area that firefighters have contained, pushing back the estimated containment date by two weeks.
As of Monday morning, the human-caused fire had burned 68,771 acres in the Salmon-Challis National Forest, about 17 miles north of Salmon. The fire started July 17 and remains under investigation.
On Friday, the U.S. Forest Service reported containment of the fire had been reduced to 11%. Containment had been consistently above 20% during the week prior to Friday but the fire had grown during the week with little to no containment added, according to a Friday Salmon-Challis National Forest Facebook post.
According to a Monday InciWeb Incident Information System report, the fire is 16% contained and estimated to be fully contained by Sept. 15. Before Friday, the estimated containment date was Aug. 31.
There are 1,318 firefighters, 35 hand crews, 66 engines and 10 helicopters working to put out the fire and protect private property, the Salmon Municipal Watershed, powerlines and other important infrastructure in the region.
Light rains over the weekend helped firefighters strengthen containment lines, but increased fire behavior is expected to resume this week as warm and dry weather patterns are expected to move back into the area, according to a Monday update from the Salmon-Challis National Forest.
Residents from Tower Creek to North Fork remain in a “SET” evacuation status. Residents from Squaw Creek to Pine Creek on Salmon Road are also in “SET” status and all other zones are in “Ready” status.
The Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office recommends residents in “SET” status to prepare an emergency supply kit and be ready to evacuate to a safe location outside of the fire area.
The Salmon-Challis National Forest issued a closure order for the Moose fire on Saturday but land north of Salmon River Road remains open and the road is open to two-way traffic from North Fork to Spring Creek. Details and a closure map can be found at bit.ly/3Qq23ea.
A virtual community meeting about the fire is scheduled at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a Salmon-Challis National Forest Facebook Live video. Interested individuals can view the meeting at facebook.com/salmonchallisnf.