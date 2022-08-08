Moose fire 2022_08_08-08.34.25.917-CDT

Firefighters chase spot fires along U.S. Highway 93 in the Red Rock/Comet Creek area.

 Task Force Leader Mike McMillian

Recent growth from the Moose fire has decreased the area that firefighters have contained, pushing back the estimated containment date by two weeks.

As of Monday morning, the human-caused fire had burned 68,771 acres in the Salmon-Challis National Forest, about 17 miles north of Salmon. The fire started July 17 and remains under investigation.

Tags

Recommended for you