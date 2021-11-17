A confrontation between Bingham County's sheriff and female members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is being called a "likely misunderstanding" by local church officials.
Sheriff Craig Rowland is currently under investigation by the Idaho Attorney General's Office for the incident that occurred on the night of Nov. 9 in his Riverside neighborhood near Blackfoot when a female youth group visited his home unannounced.
Details on the confrontation have not been disclosed by local law enforcement officials, but the incident was reported to Bingham County authorities who requested the Attorney General's Office investigate.
No one was injured during the incident, sources close to the matter said.
Church officials and others with knowledge of the case have stated that prior to the incident Rowland had received multiple death threats, and when the female youth group arrived at his home for the surprise visit he didn't know who they were or what they were doing.
Church officials said the female youth group's intentions were not malicious and they visited his home to provide a random act of kindness such as leaving food or a handwritten note of thanks.
The female youth group in this case was attempting to surprise the sheriff with a turkey made out of paper, according to sources with knowledge of the matter.
Female youth groups in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints typically travel with two adult members and involve girls between the ages of 11 and 17.
It's not unusual for such groups to visit someone's home unannounced as part of their regular activities, church officials said.
Rowland, who is a member of the LDS church, has declined to comment about the incident pending the outcome of the investigation.
The church itself is not expressing an opinion on the incident but local church representatives expressed their support for Rowland as sheriff.
Ray Matsuura, a church communications official from Blackfoot, called Rowland's service to the community "commendable."
Matsuura said Rowland, who's been sheriff for more than 10 years, was instrumental in finding his missing son safe and unharmed a few years ago.
Dan Cravens, another church communications official from Blackfoot, said Rowland "saved lives" by arresting a man who planned to use homemade bombs to blow up an LDS church in Blackfoot in 2015.
"Bingham County is fortunate to have a competent sheriff," Cravens said.
Matsuura and Cravens described the Nov. 9 incident involving Rowland as a "likely misunderstanding," but the Idaho Attorney General's Office will determine if what happened during the confrontation rises to the level of being criminal.
The Attorney General’s Office investigation was launched on Monday after Bingham County Prosecutor Paul Rogers last Friday requested assistance investigating the incident involving Rowland, which occurred last week.
Rogers cited a conflict of interest in the case in his request for assistance from the Attorney General’s Office, according to a letter provided by the Attorney General’s Office on Tuesday.
Rogers did not elaborate on the nature of the conflict of interest but it’s likely related to the fact that he and Rowland frequently work together on criminal investigations in Bingham County.
The letter provided by the Attorney General’s Office does not provide any specifics regarding the incident involving Rowland and the female youth group, though a press release Rogers sent on Monday said the incident occurred while Rowland was off duty.
In addition to leading the investigation, the Attorney General’s Office has agreed to provide prosecutorial assistance without the involvement of the Bingham County Prosecutor’s Office if warranted at the end of the investigation.
Rowland has agreed to take a leave of absence while the investigation is ongoing, Rogers said.
“In order to protect the integrity of the investigation and to avoid undue intrusion into the private lives of the persons involved, Bingham County is unable to comment further regarding the subject of the investigation at this time,” Rogers said.