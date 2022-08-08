U.S. District Courthouse in Boise
BOISE – The state of Idaho and the U.S. Department of Justice will face off in court Aug. 22 over the DOJ’s legal challenge to Idaho’s far-reaching anti-abortion “trigger” law.

The Department of Justice filed suit against Idaho on Aug. 2, charging that the 2020 “trigger” law, which makes all abortions in Idaho felonies except for narrow exceptions in cases of rape, incest or to prevent the death of the mother, violates federal laws guaranteeing emergency medical treatment. It was the first major federal challenge to a state trigger law after the U.S. Supreme Court’s June decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that established a constitutional right to abortion nationwide.

