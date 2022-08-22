A company seeking to mine gold west of Yellowstone National Park in the Kilgore gold deposit is starting further exploration activities as its current drilling operations remain in active litigation.
Excellon Idaho Gold announced in a Monday news release it is beginning field exploration for potential additional mineralized zones at the gold deposit. The company is a subsidiary of Excellon Resources, based in Toronto.
“We are excited to begin our in-depth exploration for additional gold mineralization at Kilgore,” said Phil Bandy, Excellon Idaho’s senior project manager in the release. “As a native Idahoan, I am looking forward to researching the possibilities for this historic site. Excellon is taking all necessary actions to protect the Gem State’s abundant wildlife and natural beauty, while we look to further Idaho’s natural resource production and economic development.”
The Kilgore deposit has been the site of environmental litigation, dating back to 2018, to stop exploratory drilling.
The Associated Press reported in June that the Idaho Conservation League and Greater Yellowstone Coalition filed a lawsuit against Otis Gold Corporation in 2018 and another lawsuit in June 2022 against the U.S. Forest Service to stop Excellon’s project. (Excellon Resources Inc. acquired the project from British Columbia-based Otis Gold Corporation in 2020.)The Forest Service approved a plan in November 2021 to build roads and 130 drill stations for Excellon’s drilling operations.
Excellon was allowed to begin drilling operations while the most recent lawsuit progresses. The company started drilling on July 25 and is now exploring high priority targets beyond the currently defined mineral resource estimate including Mine Ridge and Prospect Ridge, the news release said.
Josh Johnson, senior conservation associate of the Idaho Conservation League, said Excellon’s expansion plans are in line with what both parties’ lawyers agreed to limit 2022 exploratory activities. The area the conservation league is concerned about is Dog Bone Ridge, which contains sensitive species including cutthroat trout and grizzly bears, he said.
“We filed a lawsuit the second time because we still didn’t feel like the Forest Service and (Excellon) had done enough to assuage concerns over those sensitive resources, so now we just have to wait for things to play out in the court,” Johnson said.
A verdict will likely be reachedin spring 2023, Johnson said. The ongoing lawsuit says exploratory drilling violates the Forest Service Act of 1897 which provides protections for national forests. It raises issue with the Forest Service approving the project by applying changes to the National Policy Act following an executive order by former President Donald Trump which accelerates the environmental review process, the Associated Press reported.
Excellon’s plan for the Kilgore deposit is to collect and analyze data from zones with high-grade mineralization, the release said. The company used 3D modeling of Kilgore’s historic mining results and core sampling and logging to prepare for exploratory drilling.
The Kilgore deposit is located 20 miles northeast of Dubois in the Caribou-Targhee National Forest and totals about 16,774 acres. Otis Gold Corporation previouslysaid the area contains at least 825,000 ounces of gold near the surface and potentially more below, the Associated Press reported.