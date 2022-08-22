Corral Creek

Corral Creek Road is the southern approach to the mountains where the Kilgore project is located.

 Courtesy of Tony Huegel

A company seeking to mine gold west of Yellowstone National Park in the Kilgore gold deposit is starting further exploration activities as its current drilling operations remain in active litigation.

Excellon Idaho Gold announced in a Monday news release it is beginning field exploration for potential additional mineralized zones at the gold deposit. The company is a subsidiary of Excellon Resources, based in Toronto.

Tags

Recommended for you