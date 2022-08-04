BOISE — All five Idaho Supreme Court justices were engaged and actively questioning the parties as they heard arguments Wednesday on three procedural questions involving two lawsuits over Idaho’s far-reaching anti-abortion laws, including whether either or both should be stayed, preventing them from taking effect while they’re challenged in court.
Justice Robyn Brody called the two challenged statutes, which overlap and in some areas supersede each other, “a bit of a maze.”
She told Nevada attorney Monte Neil Stewart, who argued on behalf of the Idaho Legislature in favor of allowing both laws to take effect immediately, “A lot has changed in the last 90 days, and continues to change, and it’s very challenging for all of us to sort through.”
At one point, Justice Greg Moeller and New York attorney Alan Schoenfeld, who argued on behalf of Planned Parenthood, had an exchange in which each told the other they “respectfully” disagreed over whether factual issues about medical practice needed to be explored in the cases.
Justice Colleen Zahn told Deputy Idaho Attorney General Megan Larrondo, “None of us are medical providers,” as Larrondo sought to counter Schoenfeld’s arguments that the state’s “trigger” law, which is set to take effect Aug. 25, is unconstitutionally vague, in part because it would allow abortions to “prevent the death” of the mother, while not defining how imminent or likely death must be in those cases.
“That just has to be determined by the physician in his good-faith medical judgment,” Larrondo responded. “There is enough here for a physician to know broad strokes what is prohibited.”
At the conclusion of the hour-long arguments, Chief Justice Richard Bevan said, “This matter is under consideration by the court … and we will render a decision accordingly.” The court is expected to issue its decision in writing; no time frame was specified.
Rebecca Gibron, CEO of the Planned Parenthood group that filed the lawsuits, said afterward, “I think it went well. I thought we presented all of the core flaws with the two bills, and I’m feeling hopeful that the justices will do the right thing on behalf of Idahoans.”
Larrondo said she, too, thought it went well. “The justices seem to understand our arguments, and we’re hopeful for a favorable, quick decision,” she said.
Stewart said, “The court conducted a fair and impartial hearing that we believe will be helpful to the justices in making their decision. The Legislature appreciates its opportunity to explain to the court its views on these important matters.”
He surprised the justices by telling the court that the Legislature’s “paramount interest here” is to lift the stay on SB 1309, the Texas-style abortion lawsuits law that authorizes relatives of a fetus aborted after about six weeks gestation to sue doctors for minimum $20,000 damages. “That’s the Legislature’s paramount interest,” he said. He noted that SB 1309, passed this year, amended a 2021 “fetal heartbeat” anti-abortion law that includes exceptions for medical emergencies involving “substantial and irreversible impairment of a major bodily function,” and said, “The Fetal Heartbeat Act is sound and valid and constitutional in every way. And the civil enforcement of it is entirely valid.”
Moeller said, “I’m confused at the Legislature’s priority of the civil sanction statute, as opposed to the total ban,” contained in the 2020 “trigger” law that’s also being challenged. That law makes all abortions felonies in Idaho, at any stage of gestation, with only narrow exemptions for cases of rape or incest in which a police report is provided to the doctor; or to prevent the death of the mother by means other than suicide.
That trigger law is the target of a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday by the U.S. Justice Department, which charges that it violates federal laws requiring hospitals receiving Medicare funds to provide emergency care.
Stewart said the Legislature intended the fetal heartbeat law to go into effect first; it’s currently slated to take effect Aug. 19, “which will endure for all of about a week until the 25th. But then you will have what the Legislature envisions as the permanent enforcement solution,” he said. “What is it? The permanent enforcement solution is executive-branch enforcement through criminal law of all unlawful abortions in this state,” referring to the trigger law.
That prompted Brody to interject, “Hold on just a second. Let’s look at that assertion.”
She said, “When I look at these, when the dust settles on Aug. 25 and both of these laws go into effect … now we have these two competing criminal standards. … That seems to provide two very different statutory schemes for medical providers.”
While Stewart argued that when the trigger law took effect, the criminal enforcement of the “fetal heartbeat” provision would end and be superseded by the trigger law but the civil lawsuit mechanism would continue for a “subset of all unlawful abortions in this state,” Brody asked Larrondo if the whole “fetal heartbeat” law, including the civil lawsuits, would just “disappear” when that law is superseded by the trigger law on Aug. 25.
Larrondo, arguing for the state, responded that she thought that was a reasonable reading of the interplay between the two.
Bevan warned as the arguments began that while they “may touch on the merits” of the cases, they were focused on “specific procedural questions that were identified for the parties.”
It was the procedural question about whether the two laws should be stayed that brought out the most pointed arguments about whether the two laws are constitutional or not.