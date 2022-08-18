Monty Ledford
Buy Now

Monty Ledford

We noted earlier that Genesis 25:19 signals a new stage in God’s purposes with Abraham’s family: ”These are the generations of Isaac, Abraham’s son: Abraham fathered Isaac, and Isaac was forty years old when he took Rebekah, the daughter of Bethuel the Aramean of Paddan-aram, the sister of Laban the Aramean, to be his wife.”

Isaac, the promised son, now has a wife, and for God’s purposes to come true, Isaac will father offspring. The problem is, Rebecca was not able to conceive children. This is sad for any young woman, but doubly a disaster for one who is to be the mother of a great multitude!

Monty Ledford of Aberdeen did pastoral work for 29 years in churches in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Idaho.

Tags

Recommended for you