We noted earlier that Genesis 25:19 signals a new stage in God’s purposes with Abraham’s family: ”These are the generations of Isaac, Abraham’s son: Abraham fathered Isaac, and Isaac was forty years old when he took Rebekah, the daughter of Bethuel the Aramean of Paddan-aram, the sister of Laban the Aramean, to be his wife.”
Isaac, the promised son, now has a wife, and for God’s purposes to come true, Isaac will father offspring. The problem is, Rebecca was not able to conceive children. This is sad for any young woman, but doubly a disaster for one who is to be the mother of a great multitude!
We are glad to note that the couple does not resort to the emergency measures undertaken by Isaac’s parents and decide to “help God out’ with a secondary wife. Maybe it is possible to learn from experience! It is a long wait — twenty years. What should they do?
“Isaac prayed to the Lord for his wife, because she was barren.”
I know there are readers who have taken these words to heart. Nowadays, of course, if we wrote the text it might say, “Isaac went to the fertility doctor.” I have no objection to fertility clinics under certain circumstances, so long as the treatment is not a matter of compelling an unwilling body to unhealthy and perhaps eventually harmful exertions. But much of our “reproduction” science springs from a root similar, in a strange way, to the deceptively named “reproductive rights” mask for abortion. In other words, the slogan, “I WILL have a baby, whether God gives me one or not” is not that far from, “I will NOT have this baby, whether God wants me to or not.”
I hope that any readers will welcome all babies into their lives as God’s gifts, and I hope that any readers will consider deeply whether it is better to submit to the unexplained decision of God even where it is painful. In any case, we can commend to everybody the practice of Isaac, who took his need to the Creator and Giver of life.
“And the Lord granted his prayer, and his wife Rebekah conceived.” What joy in that house, even with the very difficult pregnancy! God’s answers do not guarantee smooth sailing, but God knows what He is doing, even if we do not.
Monty Ledford of Aberdeen did pastoral work for 29 years in churches in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Idaho.