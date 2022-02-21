Every 3,000 to 5,000 miles we take our vehicles to have the oil changed and serviced, and every six months we go to the dentist to have our teeth cleaned. But what about scheduling your annual wellness visit to have your overall health evaluated?
If you haven’t scheduled your yearly wellness appointment with your primary care provider (PCP) yet, there’s no better time than today. Yearly wellness visits are meant for people of all ages. They’re an important way for you and your family doctor to stay connected and up-to-date on your health.
An annual wellness visit is a time for you and your provider to:
- Talk about your overall health and any concerns you may have.
- Create or update a personalized prevention plan to help prevent illness based on your current health and risk factors.
- Discuss medication refills or adjustments, diabetic testing, and immunizations (e.g., flu shot, pneumonia vaccinations, and shingles).
- Schedule preventative services — heart screenings and cancer screenings, such as a mammogram or colonoscopy.
- Discuss referrals to other medical specialists for specific health issues.
Did you know: A wellness visit is a benefit covered by most insurances every year?
Research shows that if 90% of adults were to receive an annual wellness visit and their age-appropriate health screenings, 100,000 Americans would avoid a preventable death every year.
Have You Scheduled Your Annual Wellness Visit?
Don’t wait until you feel bad to see your doctor. Scheduling a wellness visit today is a simple and free step that can have a life-changing impact on the future health of you and your loved ones.