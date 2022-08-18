Marlene Tromp 2022 State of the University
Buy Now

Boise State University President Marlene Tromp delivers her fourth state of the university address Wednesday.

 John Kelly/Boise State University

Originally published Aug. 17 on IdahoEdNews.org.Marlene Tromp touted a pair of big-money records Wednesday.

The Boise State University president used her fourth state of the university address to thank faculty and staff for their efforts during a turbulent time for higher education. And acknowledging one source of the turbulence — a polarized political climate — Tromp said faculty cannot afford to shy away from “intractable problems” and hard questions.

Tags

Recommended for you