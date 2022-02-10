Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Universal is releasing its version of a perfect Valentine’s Day movie starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, two of the more popular actors around.
Lopez has the starring role and she is a musical superstar in this film. I guess that is not stretching things too far, while Owen Wilson is a math teacher and the two are total strangers who agree to marry. We have seen this plot play out so many times over the years, so this is not too big of a stretch and with the cast in the film, it could have a big box office as well.
This is not supposed to be a great film that is going to be an award winner, but it will get a lot of seats in the theater filled and is a good Valentine’s Day movie that will have a lot of dating couples out there viewing it.
This is a decent film and I will give it a decent rating just because I think there will be a ton of people out there watching it. I rate the show a 4.25 because I like Owen Wilson if for no other reason and he will lend some comedy to the film if nothing else. That rating is on a scale of 1-5.
It’s definitely worth a look especially if you are date hunting for something to do on Valentine’s Day and if you have a date night ticket from the Blackfoot Movie Mill, what better way to show your date a good time?
From filmmaker Kat Coiro, this film is packed with original songs by Lopez and global Latin music star Maluma. Lopez stars as musical superstar Kat Valdez and Wilson as Charlie Gilbert, a math teacher — total strangers who agree to marry and then get to know each other after.
It’s an unlikely romance about two different people searching for something real in a world where value is based on likes and followers, a modern love story about celebrity, marriage and social media. Just as she’s about to marry a music superstar, played by Maluma, Kat learns he cheated on her and decides to marry a face in the crowd.
The charming film also stars John Bradley, Michelle Buteau, and Utkarsh Ambudkar. This is similar to the setup in “The Story of My Wife,” but with a contemporary spin, and I really dig it. I like how awkward things go at the start, but I hope this offers some good lessons about modern love.
As Kat and Bastian’s inescapable hit single, “Marry Me,” climbs the charts, they are about to be wed before an audience of their fans in a ceremony that will be streamed around the world. Divorced high-school math teacher Charlie Gilbert has been dragged to the concert by his daughter Lou (Chloe Coleman) and his best friend (Sarah Silverman).
When Kat learns, seconds before, that Bastian has cheated on her with her assistant, her life turns left as she has a meltdown on stage, questioning love, truth and loyalty. As her gossamer world falls away, she locks eyes with a stranger — a face in the crowd. Kat chooses to marry Charlie. What begins as an impulsive reaction evolves into an unexpected romance.
Can two people from such different worlds bridge the gulf between them and build a place where they both belong?
