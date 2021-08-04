PRESTON — Results from the Famous Preston Night Rodeo have been posted and there were some very surprising results in the various rodeo events.
For the most part, things went pretty much as you would expect, but there were a few surprises.
BAREBACK RIDING
In bareback riding, Clayton Biglow jumped out on Thursday night and set the bar pretty high with an 84 point ride. That held up until Zach Hibler posted an 85.5 point ride on Saturday night to steal away the top prize of $2,482. The interesting thing here is that both cowboys rode the same bucking horse that posted the top two scores.
Zach Hibler Bad Chance 85.5 $2,482
Clayton Biglow Bad Chance 84 $1,903
Jake Brown Trudy 82.5 $1,406
Jacob Lees Mystery Gal 82 $910
Bronc Marriott Bitter Times 81.5 $579
Cooper Bennett War Wideo 80 $414
Shawn Perkins Brand 777 79.5 $331
Mordan Wilde Hot Shot 77.5 $248
SADDLE BRONC RIDING
In saddle bronc riding, there ended up being a tie at the top, both cowboys scoring an 86.5 point score. Parker Kempfer posted his score on Saturday night to steal some of the thunder away from Sam Harper, but both cowboys earned their money. You will notice that once again, a horse made the list twice as Jitter Bug helped both Parker Kempfer and Jesse Wright make the top three scores in here. Another top horse, Fire Man got two paychecks for his riders as well, as both Jake Clark and Jack Bentz rode the bucker to an 83 point score worth $141 to each.
Sam Harper Footsie 86.5 $2,484
Parker Kempfer Jitter Bug 86.5 $2,484
Jesse Wright Jitter Bug 85.5 $1,093
Rusty Wright Uno 85.5 $1,093
Lefty Holman Mirror Man 85.5 $1,093
Taos Muncy Tender Loin 84 $469
Riggin Smith Bruce 83.5 $375
Jake Clark Fire Man 83 $141
Jack Bentz Fire Man 83 $141
BULL RIDING
Young Rawley Johnson, who just a couple of weeks ago finished fourth in the world in the high school national finals, burst out of the chute on Thursday night with an 84.5 point ride and for the longest time, it looked like he might pull off the coup of the rodeo. Late on Saturday night, a pair of old pros in Rylan Wright and Tim Bingham posted scores of 86.5 and 85.5 to edge ahead.
Rylan Wright Scruffy 86.5 $3,231
Tim Bingham Hi Alert 85.5 $2,477
Rawley Johnson Hail Storm 84.5 $1,831
Sage Kimzey White Walker 83.5 $1,185
Hayes Weight Moonshine 78.5 $754
STEER WRESTLING
It is only fitting that we had to wait until late in the Saturday night performance to see Blackfoot cowboy Stetson Jorgensen get his shot to post a fast time in steer wrestling and he and his horse Mable came through like champions to snatch a win away from Gavin Soileau by tying the front runner with a fast run of 3.5 seconds. Just the way the script writer would have written this play up from the very beginning.
Stetson Jorgensen 3.5 seconds $2,506
Gavin Soileau 3.5 seconds $2,506
Dirk Tavenner 3.9 seconds $1,982
Seth Hadlock 4.0 seconds $1,457
Zack Jongbloed 4.0 seconds $1,457
Remey Parrott 4.3 seconds $932
Rowdy Parrott 4.4 seconds $408
Corey Rogers 4.4 seconds $408
TEAM ROPING
Always a fan favorite, team roping posted some fast times, in fact it took a 5.7 second run to make the top 10 in this event. The event was won by Blake Teixeira and Hanes Holman with a 4.6 second run.
Blake Teixeira / Hanes Holman 4.6 seconds $2,858
Brenten Hall / Chase Tryan 4.7 seconds $2,557
Levi Simpson / Tyler Worley 4.8 seconds $2,256
Quinn Kesler / Caleb Hendrix 5.1 seconds $1,955
Blake Hirdes / Dalton Pearce 5.3 seconds $1,654
Hagen Peterson / Jace Nielsen 5.4 seconds $1,053
Coleman Proctor / Logan Medlin 5.4 seconds $1,053
Tanner Pallesen / Arye Espenscheid 5.4 seconds $1,053
Jack Graham / Calgary Smith 5.5 seconds $451
Brodi Jones / Jared Fillmore 5.7 seconds $150
TIE DOWN ROPING
The event that started all of rodeo way back in the late 1800s was one exciting event at the Famous Preston Night Rodeo and the top 10 reflected fast times, horses and steers in the three-night event. Leading the way was Taylor Santos who posted his quick time on Saturday night.
Taylor Santos 7.5 seconds $3,608
Matt Shiozawa 7.6 seconds $3,228
Ty Harris 7.7 seconds $2,848
Justin Smith 7.8 seconds $2,089
Caleb Smidt 7.8 seconds $2,089
Zack Jongbloed 7.8 seconds $2,089
Shad Mayfield 8.0 seconds $1,329
Drake Wycherley 8.1 seconds $760
Reid Zapalac 8.1 seconds $760
Rhen Richard 8.2 seconds $190
BARREL RACING
When you show up at the Famous Preston Night Rodeo, you’d better be a good cowgirl and be on a fast horse if you want to make any money. It took a time of 16.96 seconds to take home the top prize and you had to be at least 17.23 seconds to crack the top dozen riders in this event. Kylee Scribner led the way with the sub-17 second time and Paige Jones rounded out the top dozen with her 17.23 seconds run.
Kylee Scribner 16.96 seconds $2,702
Michelle Alley 17.02 seconds $2,296
Jessi Fish 17.05 seconds $1,756
Marcie Wilson 17.05 seconds $1,756
Steely Steiner 17.11 seconds $1,361
Katelyn Douglas 17.13 seconds $946
Carly Taylor 17.14 seconds $675
Kylie Martinez 17.18 seconds $507
Meka Farr 17.18 seconds $507
Leia Pluemer 17.22 seconds $371
Tori Moss 17.22 seconds $371
Paige Jones 17.23 seconds $270
BREAKAWAY ROPING
When you start talking about fast events and tight finishes, you are talking about breakaway roping. It is one of the fastest growing events in rodeo these days and the results from the Famous Preston Night Rodeo would back that up as the top two tied for the win and there were six others that tied for third. First to eighth place produced a difference of just .2 seconds. The field was led by Kaylee Cornia and Candida Eldridge who both went in 2.7 seconds.
Kaylee Cornia 2.7 seconds $1,839
Candida Eldridge 2.7 seconds $1,839
Danielle Jennings 2.9 seconds $813
Makayla Boots 2.9 seconds $813
Shalee King 2.9 seconds $813
Carly Christian 2.9 seconds $813
Brooke Winward 2.9 seconds $813
Zoie Bedke 2.9 seconds $813
That will wrap up things from the Famous Preston Night Rodeo for 2021. Next up on the calendar will be the War Bonnet Round-Up from Idaho Falls and the results should be just as spectacular as Preston’s were.
There will be a number of local cowboys and cowgirls who will be competing, including Stetson Jorgensen of Blackfoot, Tristen Hutchings of Inkom and Rawley Johnson of Ririe. All are scheduled to perform on Thursday night.