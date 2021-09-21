Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
At Thunder Ridge, the Titans' girls soccer team was down a player for 50 minutes after receiving a red card, but Sophie Mangum netted the eventual game-winner in the 55th minute off an assist from Allison John.
Kennedy Stenquist earned the shutout.
Thunder Ridge (5-4-1, 2-1-1) is at Madison on Saturday. Idaho Falls (4-4-2, 1-3-1) is at Shelley on Thursday.
Volleyball
BONNEVILLE 3, SHELLEY 0: At Bonneville, the Bees dispatched Shelley in straight sets, 25-17, 25-22, 25-13.
Mia Sorensen logged nine kills, 11 digs and two aces for Bonneville, which also got seven kills, eight digs and an ace from Ava Arfmann. Lis Nelson carded seven kills and two blocks, and Kaylie Kofe posted 26 assists, seven digs and four kills.
The Bees (14-3, 3-0 conference) will host Skyline on Thursday.
WATERSPRINGS 3, SHO-BAN 0: At Watersprings, the Warriors took care of Sho-Ban in three sets, 25-16, 25-10, 25-11.
Setter Ally Platt recorded 15 assists, five digs and two aces, while hitter Kaitlyn Syverson registered five kills, two digs and four aces. Madison Kincaid added six digs and eight aces.