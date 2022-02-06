BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Lady Broncos, reigning state champion for 4A Idaho Girls Basketball, just keeps rolling along. Already boasting a 22-0 record for the season, the Lady Broncos faced off against what has been their toughest match-up in the 4A division of the High Country Conference in the semi-finals of the District 6/High Country Tournament on Saturday and although they came away with their 23 rd win of the season, it was anything but easy, although at times, it looked like it could have become a runaway.
The Skyline Lady Grizzlies are just tough as well, and their season record of 11-12 may not show it, the only losses to 4A teams in the High Country Conference have been to Blackfoot twice and Bonneville once. In two previous games against Blackfoot, the Lady Grizz kept the game close for a good portion of the game before Blackfoot pulled away late. The Lady Grizz also have the best freshman playing the game in this part of Idaho in Shay Shippen, who can slip between defenders for lay-ups in the paint or step back and nail a long distance three pointer with defenders hanging on her shoulders.
The game Saturday had the Lady Broncos focused and ready for a big effort and they showed it from the start, as they opened fast, getting a 10-0 run to begin the game on the strength of six points from Hadley Humpherys and another four from Kianna Wright, all from the inside as has become the norm for the Lady Broncos. A time out stopped the bleeding for a minute as the Lady Grizz were able to get back to their game plan and Shippen connected from three point land to get the Grizzlies on the scoreboard.
The first quarter would end with Blackfoot leading by the score of 16-9, thanks to three three pointers from Skyline, two off the hands of Shippen.
The second quarter saw the Lady Broncos go back to what they do best, force turnovers and turn them into points. They also got their outside game working and between the lay-up drill that they were executing against Skyline, they were nailing the outside shot as well and the Broncos lead began to swell in part thanks to the boisterous student body crowd that was on hand. The students cheered and applauded every basket by Blackfoot and jeered and cheered every mistake that Skyine might make.
By the time the second eight minutes had rolled off the clock, the Broncos lead had grown to 32-20 and Blackfoot was on the verge of turning the game into a runaway.
The half-time intermission came at a good time for Skyline, who was able to make the necessary adjustments that almost got them back into the game.
They came out with a different look on defense, that had the Lady Broncos confused momentarily. That confusion brought the Lady Grizz right back into the game. After Blackfoot scored a bucket, the Lady Grizz rattled off eight or ten points and by the time the two teams had reached the halfway mark of the third period, the Grizz had cut the lead down to only four points. That is when the Lady Broncos called a quick 30 second time out and got things back on track. First a three point bucket, then a pair of inside plays, one each by Wright and Humpherys and things were right back to normal for Blackfoot and the lead was restored to ten and things were all right with the world.
The third period would end with Blackfoot leading by nine at 41-32 and Blackfoot's offense was flowing once again.
The fourth period was mainly used to maintain the lead and to begin rotating the reserves into the game for some playing time and resting the starters for the next scheduled contest, the finals of the District Tournament, scheduled for Wednesday, when the Lady Broncos will face either the same Skyine team or the Bonneville Bees who will play on Monday at Skyline for the right to face off against the Lady Broncos one more time.
Game time next Wednesday will be 7 pm at Chris Gardner Memorial Gym on the campus of Blackfoot High School.
SKYLINE 9 11 12 14 46
BLACKFOOT 16 16 9 17 58
Leading scorers
Skyline (46): Sienna Taylor, 6; Alex Adelizzi, 2; Kysa Shippen, 5; Teresa Ledezma, 4; Claire Petersen, 1; Shay Shippen, 22; Tailer Thomas, 6
Blackfoot (58): Prairie Caldwell, 12; Marlee Pieper, 2; Izzy Arave, 5; Esperanza Vergara, 4; Kendylan Anderson, 3; Kianna Wright, 19; Hadley Humpherys, 13